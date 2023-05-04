Deputy Brady calls for Government support for west Wicklow youth services

DEPUTY John Brady is calling on Minister Roderic O’Gorman to give a commitment to provide the necessary funding to ensure that young people in west Wicklow have access to the standard and scope of Youth services that are essential to their development.

During the week, Deputy Brady met with Tom Dunne CEO and team members from the in-sync organisation, which delivers youth and family Services in west Wicklow, covering Blessington, Dunlavin, and Baltinglass, along with Co. Kildare. In-sync provides support to young people, children and families, to enable them to live a full and active life within their communities and societies.

Speaking after the meeting held in Dublin, Deputy Brady said: “The work carried out by groups like in-sync, both here in Wicklow and across the whole state are critical in addressing the needs of young people. They provide badly needed supports to young people, children and their families.

“The vision put forward by in-sync, to strive towards an inclusive and just society, where young people, children and families are valued in their own right as individuals and supported by their communities and by wider society to reach their full potential, encompasses many of the values and principles which have provided the impetus for my own involvement in public life.

“Youth Work Ireland has submitted a business plan to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth (CEDIY) calling for the government to support a number of measures including the reinvigoration of Youth Clubs as a key grassroot activity for young people, which is particularly important in isolated communities.

“I am calling on the Minister responsible for Youth Affairs, Roderic O’Gorman, to provide a detailed response, along with a commitment to provide the necessary funding to ensure that our young people have access to the standard and scope of Youth services that are essential to their development.”