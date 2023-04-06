Deficient public lighting highlighted at Wicklow County Council meeting

Highlighting the huge volume of calls she and her fellow councillors had received from concerned residents, and the lack of action after outages are reported, Cllr Cronin noted that there was a lot of lighting not working throughout the county – not just in the west.

Addressing Wicklow County Council staff, Cllr Cronin said: “Just a couple of points to raise in relation to public lighting, which has been raised many times. I raised it at the Baltinglass Municipal District meeting last month as well.

“There is a huge problem across the county trying to get public lighting fixed. I don't know if it is a problem with the contractors or what the delay is, but there are important lights out of action and we wait months for them to get fixed.

“We are getting calls constantly and it looks as if Wicklow County Council and us as the councillors are not doing our job. At the end of the day we cannot change the lights ourselves, but is there anything that the council can do to rectify the issue?

“As I said, it has been brought up time and time again. It is about time we do something as a council with regards this supplier we are using and the issues we are having. If we are paying for a product or a service, we should be getting it.

“In this case, we are paying for a service and we are certainly not getting it!”

Responding to Cllr Cronin’s concerns, director of Enterprise, HR and Corporate Services, Lorraine Gallagher said: “In relation to the public lighting, and it is an ongoing challenge, there has been improvement from February to March with lights being repaired.

“There is a presentation coming in to the senior staff at the Wicklow County Council, and we are using that opportunity to explain frustrations with the period of time it is taking to make repairs and engaging with the contractors. But, if there is a particular area ongoing a long time, let me know and I will look into it myself.”

.