Dancing and Baltyboys House tours feature at Wicklow’s Ninette de Valois Festival

Ninette de Valois was born on June 6, 1898, at Baltyboys House, an 18th-centry manor house near Blessington. She moved to England in 1905. Invited by WB Yates to return to Ireland following her early success as a dancer and choreographer in England and elsewhere abroad, she founded the Abbey School of Ballet in 1927 and was the foundation stone for ballet in Ireland today.

Internationally she founded the Royal Ballet in the UK and was central to the founding of National Ballet Companies in Canada, Australia and Turkey.

Festival organiser Michael Doyle said: “Things went really well and we had some wonderful weather, which really helped. We have to thank the owner of Baltyboys House, Brian Kingham, for allowing the tours to take place, and also the caretaker John Ryan.

“A troupe of ballet dancers from the Ruth Shine School of Dance performed on the back lawn of the house. The first dance Ninette de Valois ever carried out took place in the kitchen scullery when she performed an Irish dance as a youngster and we also commemorate that each year as well.

“Baltyboys House has real historical significance as Ninette de Valois was born there. While she left aged seven, she still always talked about Blessington as her home town in all her letters and correspondence.”