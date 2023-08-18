Creative Places programme to invest nearly €400,000 in Wicklow arts

Artist Mairéad Kelly with musician Halyna Fleur Obstha and Margaret Roche of the Little Acorn coffee shop.

Frank Quaid (Baltinglass & District Forum) with Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass MD Cllr Edward Timmins, Cllr Patsy Glennon and Cllr Avril Cronin at the launch of Creative Place Baltinglass' year two programme. Photo: Michael Kelly

Year two of the Creative Places Baltinglass programme, which will see an investment of nearly €400,000 in local art programmes over three years, was officially launched in Rathcoran Estate recently.

The launch event provided an opportunity for Wicklow County Council representatives to meet with leaders of local organisations and projects and to hear from community members and creative practitioners about their Creative Places journey.

The Creative Places initiative was devised by the Arts Council of Ireland to provide communities and places that had not benefited from sustained arts investment in the past with funding and professional support to build their local arts programmes and benefit people living in these places.

Baltinglass is one of 17 places in Ireland selected for the Creative Places scheme that brought €1.7m in investment across the country and provided over 100,000 people in rural areas with access to the arts.

Spearheaded by the Wicklow County Council Arts Office, the Creative Places Baltinglass programme aims to build on existing cultural strengths in Baltinglass, encourage community participation and support local artists.

Guests at the event included Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council; Cllr Edward Timmins, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District; Emer O'Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council; Michael Nicholson, Director of Services, Wicklow County Council, as well as representatives from Respond Housing Association, Tearmann Community Garden, Baltinglass & District Forum, Tidy Towns, Wicklow County Libraries, The Men's Shed, An Garda Siochána, local artists and businesses.

In preparation for the launch, the project gathered momentum in capacity building locally and increased creative activities and events in the town. Recently highlights include a Bealtaine Tea Dance with 65 elderly participants hosted by Baltinglass Active Retirement Association and supported by members of An Garda Síochána, and Cruinniú na nÓg Creative Workshops held in Tearmann Community Garden and attended by over 400 children and their families.

Two Artists in Residence projects commenced in July 2023. The first residency with Gerald Peregrine and the Mobile Music Machine sees the delivery of live concerts to the residents of Baltinglass Community Hospital.

The second residency takes place in Rathcoran Housing estate and is led by artist Suzie Cahn, co-founder of Carraig Dúlra Permaculture Farm Ltd. This residency will strengthen community integration through creativity and permaculture.

To build the capacity of local professional artists based in Baltinglass, five artists received Seed Funding to develop their ideas further. Artist development workshops, funding clinics, coaching and employment on local projects are also part of the Creative Places Baltinglass Capacity Building Programme.

Local artist group BART (Baltinglass Art) has received support and funding to produce a large-scale mural to enhance the town's appearance.

Wicklow Arts Office also announced the appointment of Monika Sapielak, an award-winning Artistic Director, Curator and Arts Manager, to implement the programme as the Creative Places Baltinglass Coordinator.

With over 25 years of international experience in developing and presenting artistic programmes which are inclusive and socially engaged, Ms Sapielak is delighted to be part of this ground-breaking opportunity for the people of Baltinglass.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, highlighted the significance of the Creative Places Baltinglass programme stating: “I feel Baltinglass is in a unique position as a rural community to capitalise on the Creative Places Programme and am delighted that the Arts Council has funded it as one of their national locations.”

Emer O'Gorman, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, added: “I wish you all the best as you begin your project journeys and look forward to seeing the documentation and evaluative outcomes of Creative Places Baltinglass and what it delivers for the town and its people."

Further information on the Creative Places Baltinglass is available on the newly developed project website at creativeplacesbaltinglass.ie