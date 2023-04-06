Creative Places Baltinglass to hold first coffee morning for local artists

CREATIVE Places Baltinglass are organising their first artist coffee morning to give local artists an opportunity to connect with members of the team.

In June of last year it was announced that Baltinglass was among the twelve places selected by the Arts Council as part of the expanded national Creative Places programme.

The successful application was led by Wicklow County Council in partnership with local community development organisations in Baltinglass and west Wicklow. Funding of €375,000 was provided to build upon existing cultural strengths in the town to create a new momentum which will ensure more people in the town can choose, take part in and benefit from arts experiences.

West Wicklow artists, musicians and creative practitioners who wish to connect with others and are interested in finding out more about Creative Places Baltinglass are invited to attend a relaxed coffee morning taking place at Germaines of Baltinglass on Friday, April 21, from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Booking is recommended but not essential and can be carried out at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/creative-places-baltinglass-artist-coffee-morning-tickets-603425450767.