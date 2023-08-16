Co Wicklow firefighters ‘trapped in their own homes’ by work conditions

Prospective west Wicklow councillor Deirdre McCormack has said that the unfair treatment of Blessington firefighters, who are “trapped in their own homes”, must be resolved as expeditiously as possible.

The Social Democrats candidate in the Baltinglass MD 2024 local elections joined retained Blessington firefighters as they picketed outside Blessington Credit Union on Saturday as part of week of industrial action that saw stations crews from Blessington, Dunlavin, Baltinglass, Tinahely, and Carnew hold alternating full-scale strikes.

Speaking at length with firefighter Lee Brennan, his dedicated fire service colleagues and a SIPTU representative, Ms McCormack listened to their grievances about the need for improved wages, the intense pressures of operating an understaffed station and its devastating impact on their families and work-life balance.

As Ms McCormack explained, it was with deep frustration and heavy hearts that the devoted crew from the Blessington station joined their colleagues from Wicklow’s retained fire stations in their masse industrial action.

Ms McCormack implored the community, Councillors and TDs to throw their full weight behind their just cause.

“Not one of them want to be out there picketing – they’d much rather be doing their job, protecting their community,” Ms McCormack began.

“I went down there to join them and show my solidarity, and I spoke to Lee Brennan and Eoin, the SIPTU representative, just to reiterate our support for them. Jennifer Whitmore has raised the matter in the Dáil several times, and we’re 100 per cent behind the firefighters and support them in their industrial action – it’s just such a shame it has come to this.

“I suppose it’s a bit of a two-edged sword in that the pay is not attracting new people in, but there are also people leaving. I know in Blessington, they lost two firefighters to full-time jobs at the Dublin fire service in the last year, and I know people have retired as well, so the people left are stuck covering a huge range of hours.

“Our firefighters are so dedicated to their community and the calling of being a firefighter, but the reality is that they’re not getting time off with their families, and the job is very restrictive. They can’t be more than two kilometres away from the station when they’re on call, and as the guys in Blessington were telling me, they can’t even go down to Naas.

“They’re essentially trapped in their own homes, and they were saying to me that it very much has the feeling of being back in the Covid lockdown again when you couldn’t travel any significant distance. Even when I was talking to them there at the weekend, the beepers all went off, and they told me that was just the reality of their lives.

“A friend of mine’s husband used to be in the service here, so I’ve some idea how much of a sacrifice these families make for the community. If she was ever trying to plan anything, even a trip to do the shopping, she’d always need a backup babysitter because the beeper could go off at any moment.

“It was great to see the community engaging with them outside the Credit Union, with people and children going over and chatting with the firefighters and passing cars beeping their horns in support,” Ms McCormack continued.

“The Blessington community clearly understand the valuable service these people provide and the numerous sacrifices they make to do it.

“The Blessington station wouldn’t be the biggest, but they cover a huge area, with the next closest 20km away in Dunlavin, so it’s no wonder they were receiving support from all over west Wicklow.

“The job they do is a thankless job. We need our firefighters – they’re as essential as it gets.

Echoing Ms McCormack’s sentiments, Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass Municipal District, Edward Timmins said: “The firefighters would’ve written to us there a while back, and I think their case deserves to be listened to.

“They have genuine concerns and grievances that should be taken on board and need to be heard.”