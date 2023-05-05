Clinic set up for prospective Creative Places Baltinglass artists

WICKLOW County Arts Office will hold a bespoke funding clinic for west Wicklow artists, musicians and creative practitioners interested in applying for Creative Places Baltinglass Seed Funding.

The funding clinic takes place in Germaine’s of Baltinglass on Wednesday, May 10 from 7.30 p.m. and is a follow-up meeting from the artists coffee morning which took place in Baltinglass on Friday, April 21.

The funding session will be conducted over an hour and a half and will provide practical advice and guidance from the Creative Places Baltinglass team in relation to your funding application.

The session will also feature artist Aisling Ennis, a County Wicklow based professional Harpist who has worked both nationally and internationally in her performance career and recently commenced public funding applications and projects for the first time.

The aim of the session is to provide information on how to apply, what supporting information is required and how to present a project budget.