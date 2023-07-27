Children in west Wicklow waiting more than a year for sexual abuse therapy

INADEQUATE funding means child victims of sexual abuse in west Wicklow can wait for over a year for essential therapy, while children in other areas are waiting for up to four years.

That’s according to Children at Risk Ireland (CARI), the national charity which supports children and teenagers affected by child sexual abuse, and their families.

CARI chief executive and clinical officer, Emer O’Neill, has issued a call for urgent funding to reduce waiting lists.

“Children and teenagers have to be assessed first. Then they are referred to us, and could wait one and a half years or more to receive the therapy they need to cope with the sexual abuse,” she said.

Her funding call comes as a new HIQA report reveals that children alleging sexual assaults in the Dublin South West/West Wicklow and Kildare area wait over a year for assessments. There are currently 187 children and teenagers on the CARI waiting list.

Ms O’Neill added: “Over a third of those referred to our Dublin Centre are from the Dublin southwest / west Wicklow / Kildare region. When young children have to wait for treatment this can cause serious damage. Children cannot process what has happened to them without specialised therapy and support. They are not equipped to carry such a huge emotional trauma.”

“So, they may face fear, guilt, shame and anger and this can have a drastic impact on every area of their young lives. They can struggle with sleeping and eating, and can develop behavioural problems, such as becoming aggressive, withdrawn or clingy. There could be issues in school, such as lack of concentration and engagement. They may face a huge mental struggle to maintain or form relationships, because it is so hard for them to overcome their fears and trust people.”

Ms O’Neill said that therapy can transform the lives of children.

“We provide a warm and safe environment so children in therapy can express themselves and make sense of their horrific experiences. While some children or teenagers are more likely to talk, others – particularly younger children - use a range of media.

"They can use paint, clay or toys to explore their feelings and develop a healthy way of coping with them. Therapy goes at the child's pace and the child can have as much or as little time as they need.

“However, without adequate funding, these children will continue to endure years of waiting before receiving the therapy they urgently need. As a society and a State, it is our responsibility to ensure they receive the care and support they so desperately need to heal and rebuild their lives.”