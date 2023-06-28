Call for new Wicklow car park to cater for cemetery and Blessington Greenway visitors

Cllr Gerry O’Neill is calling for Wicklow County Council to provide car parking facilities at Burgage to accommodate visitors to the local cemetery and the Blessington Greenway.

Wicklow County Council own a 32 acre site at Burgage, and Cllr O’Neill feels a section should be put into use as a public car park, which he believes would help to alleviate some of the traffic congestion in the area experienced over busy periods such as weekends and bank holidays.

Cllr O’Neill said: “There were disgraceful scenes at Burgage over the weekends, particularly the recent June bank holiday weekend. It’s the same every year and it’s a complete calamity.

“A section of the Council owned land needs to be used as a car park. That way we could accommodate visitors to both Burgage Cemetery and the greenway.

“At the moment visitors to the greenway park outside the graveyard and block it up for anyone wishing to visit the burial site of a loved one or family member, or anyone wishing to attend a funeral.

“They also park on both sides of the laneway leading to the Greenway, which causes difficulties when it is especially busy.

“The parking blocks access for emergency vehicles.

“Farmers are also busy at this time of year hay making and their access is also being blocked. It’s mainly people living in the area who aren’t happy with the situation.

“There are only a handful of parking spaces at the graveyard and they are to be replaced by a new footpath so people can access the new estate being built there.

“The provision of a car park on a section of the 32 acres owned by the Council would help ease the pressure in the area and would allow people to park and walk the short distance to the cemetery or to the Greenway.”