Call for new Blessington Local Area Plan as only nine homes built

Construction figures in Baltinglass Electoral Area are lowest in County Wicklow by far

BALTINGLASS Electoral Area is lagging way behind the rest of the county when it comes to the completion of new dwellings.

The latest statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveal that only nine new dwellings were completed in the Baltinglass Electoral Area during Q1 if 2023.

In comparison 60 new dwelling completions were carried out in Arklow, 55 in the Wicklow Electoral Are and 137 in the Greystones Electoral Area.

While Cllr Gerry O’Neill acknowledges the numbers are low for the Baltinglass Electoral Area, he feels the recently completed upgrade to Blessington Wastewater Treatment Plant should help improve the figures moving forward.

Uisce Éireann working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, completed an upgrade of the Blessington Wastewater Treatment Plant in February, increasing the capacity of the plant to serve a population equivalent (PE) of up to 9,000 in a town of just over 4,000 people.

“West Wicklow has been left behind when it comes to planning for some time now,” said Cllr O’Neill.

”The lack of wastewater facilities in Blessington means we have been waiting 13 years for new social housing.

“The last scheme was in Glen Ding. No private houses were built in Blessington either over a nine or so year period, but the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant was completed in February and should help speed things up.

“Another issue we are facing is just how long it takes to allocate a vacant Council house. Properties are reaming unoccupied for too long before new tenants move in.

“I know the Housing Department are under immense pressure and carry out wonderful work, but I think there is a lack of resources and they could do with some additional staff.”

Another issue raised by Cllr O’Neill is the lack of a new Local Area Plan for Blessington, with the previously adopted plan operating from 2014 to 2019. He fees it’s difficult to properly coordinate sustainable development in the area without an up to date framework.

“We need a new Local Area Plan for Blessinjgton and it would help us get the required infrastructure in place.

“There are around 520 premises either approved for planning in Blessington or are in the process of being built, but we have a Local Area Plan that is out of date.

“I know there is a development taking place on the relief road which will provide a bowling green and tennis court, but we need additional sporting infrastructure.

“They should be also providing play areas, and the developer wants to, but they are being restricted by a plan which is out of date by four years now.”