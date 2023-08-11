Blessington Tourist Office nature photography competition returns

Back by popular demand, Blessington Tourist Office has announced details of their Wicklow Wildlife and Nature photography competition, which will run until the end of August.

The public will vote for their favourite three images posted on the Blessington Tourist Office Facebook page at the end of each week, with the three photos with the most likes the following Monday morning (at 9 a.m.) progressing to the grand final.

After the four rounds, 12 images and photographers will progress to the prize final. The finalists' pictures will feature in the Blessington Tourist Office 2024 calendar.

To enter, simply send your photographs of Wicklow’s nature or wildlife to Blessington Tourist Office (blessingtontouristoffice@gmail.com), which will post a weekly showcase of every entry. Participants are asked to only send one photo per week.

“We at Blessington Tourist Office are delighted to announce details of our Wicklow Wildlife and Nature Photography Competition, following last year's fantastic success,” a spokesperson said.

“Needless to say, this is also a fantastic opportunity to showcase your photography skills.

“Before entering, please note the following rules and observations. Our advice from Wicklow Uplands Council is to ask photographers to please respect our wildlife and habitats. With that in mind, please do not photograph birds’ nests or cause disturbance to wildlife.

“We reserve the right to use any images entered into the competition on our social media, and participants also agree to their photos appearing in our calendar should they be one of the winners.

“Votes from the public are counted from our Facebook page only. So, get snapping!”

To enter the Blessington Tourist Office Wicklow Wildlife and Nature Photography Competition, contact blessingtontouristoffice@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page for more information.