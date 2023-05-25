Blessington Tidy Towns launch ‘Bug Ambassadors’ initiative to inspire young minds

‘Blessington Bug Ambassadors’ is designed to inspire a deep appreciation for the world of insects and invertebrates in young people.

Blessington Tidy Towns is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new educational initiative ‘Blessington Bug Ambassadors’.

Designed to inspire young people aged nine years plus, the creative program aims to foster a deep appreciation for the captivating world of insects and invertebrates that inhabit the local Blessington area.

Under the guidance of local entomologist Brian Murray, founder of Bees & Wasps of Ireland, children and their parents will embark on an unforgettable 2-hour field trip each month from June to September 2023.

These captivating excursions will take place in some of the breath-taking biodiversity hotspots scattered throughout our beautiful region.

During these adventurous outings, children will be encouraged to explore and discover a diverse range of fascinating creatures, including bees, wasps, ants, butterflies, moths, woodlice, centipedes, and more. Guided by Brian, participants will have the opportunity to identify most of these incredible specimens directly in the field.

The Blessington Bug Ambassadors initiative is made possible through generous grant funding received from “Creative Wicklow - Ireland", a Culture & Heritage Programme dedicated to embedding culture and creativity into the very heart of communities in County Wicklow.

This invaluable support ensures that young minds have the opportunity to connect with nature and wildlife in a meaningful way, nurturing their curiosity and understanding of the world around them.

With safety as their utmost priority, Blessington Tidy Towns will offer limited spaces for up to 15 enthusiastic bug explorers and an accompanying parent/guardian. The carefully planned field trips will follow strict safety protocols, guaranteeing a secure and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Jason Mulhall, Chairperson of Blessington Tidy Towns said: “We believe that immersing children in the wonders of biodiversity at a young age sparks a lifelong passion for nature and that through the Blessington Bug Ambassadors initiative, we aim to cultivate a new generation of environmentally conscious individuals who appreciate the importance of preserving and protecting our fragile ecosystems.”

“If you are a parent seeking a captivating and educational experience for your child, we encourage you to get in touch with us today. Places for the Blessington Bug Ambassadors initiative are limited, so don't miss this extraordinary opportunity.”

Blessington Tidy Towns is a community-driven organization committed to enhancing the natural beauty and sustainable development of Blessington and its surroundings. Through various initiatives, they strive to create a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant environment for the benefit of all residents.

For further information and to register for Bug Ambassadors contact Jason Mulhall of Blessington Tidy Towns at blessingtontidytowns@gmail.com