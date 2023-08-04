Blessington showcased to Italian twinning prospect Castel Maggiore

Cllr Edward Timmins, Patrizia Corazza, Michael Doyle, Cllr Avril Cronin, Andra Johnston and Marco Monesi on the steps of the Italian Embassy in Dublin. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Patrizia Corazza, Mayor Belinda Gottardi and Marco Monesi meeting the Angela O'Brien School of Irish Dancing at the Tramway Theatre in Blessington. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Mayor Belinda Gottardi of Castel Maggiore aigning the Twinning between Castel Maggiore and Blessington at the Wicklow County Council Offices Blessington. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Mayor Belinda Gottarid with the Twinning Committee, Michael Doyle, Jason Mulhall, Carmel Cashin, Liam Fay and Andra Johnston at The Avon in Blessington. Photo: Barry Hamilton

A delegation from the Italian town of Castel Maggiore were recently welcomed to Blessington to sign a friendship agreement, as part of the twinning process between the two communities.

The visit was part of an ongoing process to twin Blessington with Castel Maggiore, with the cooperation of Blessington and District Forum and the Baltinglass Municipal District.

The delegation were welcomed by District Manager Breege Kilkenny of Wicklow County Council, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District Cllr Edward Timmins, along with local councillors Avril Cronin and Patsy Glennon, as well as members of the Blessington and District Forum, Chair Carmel Cashin and twinning committee Chairman, Michael Doyle.

Cllr Timmins said: “This is an opportunity for us to showcase all we have to offer in Blessington and indeed the wider west Wicklow area and to build up connections with our counterparts in Italy. “

Community groups within Blessington were invited to attend a welcome for the delegation at The Avon, an opportunity to build connections, exchange views and develop relationships with likeminded groups from Castel Maggiore.

Speaking at the event Cllr Avril Cronin said: “Today marks the beginning of a great friendship between our two communities. It will allow our two communities to share their visions, exchange opinions, learn from each other, explore our cultures and create a strong relationship.”

The delegation also met with Blessington Tourist office staff, experienced Irish music and dance at the Tramway Theatre, learned about the history of the town on a walking tour, and visited the library and the Comin Centre.

The group also had the opportunity to visit local tourist attractions such as Russborough House, Blessington Lakes and Glendalough.