Blessington FC fundraise dream trip to Barcelona tournament

Blessington FC have announced a series of fundraisers ahead of their Under 14A team’s dream trip to the 2023 Barcelona Cup this October.

Taking pace over five days, the prestigious tournament is world renowned and attracts teams from all over the globe, with clubs from as far afield as Brazil and Australia making the long trip to the football crazy city.

To cover the considerable cost of the trip, parents and Blessington FC club members have organised a calendar of fundraisers, including a Last Man Standing competition, a massive inter-club blitz on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and a car wash at Blessington Fire Station in May.

The club’s fundraising efforts will culminate in September with a sponsored hike up Sorrel Hill, which will be followed by a night of celebration and music bingo night that is sure rock the town of Blessington.

Applauding the support the club have received from the Blessington community and local business, Under 14 coach Cathal Duffy said that the club’s participation at the tournament represents a huge milestone for football in Blessington.

“It’s a very prestigious tournament, featuring clubs from around the world, and it’s a huge deal for us to be participating at it this year” Cathal said. “An increasing number of Irish teams have started to participate in it. Collinstown, one of the other clubs with us in the Dublin District Schoolboy’s League, participated in it last year at under 17 level, and we heard nothing put positive reports back from them.

“You get the mixture of the nice weather and climate, as well as all of the footballing history that goes along with Barcelona, so the tournament a very attractive prospect for any club.

“We had been trying to look for an opportunity for an overseas trip for some time. Whereas previously we would have been looking at trips to the UK, it’s a far different experience to bring the team somewhere more unfamiliar, where the football culture has its own particular style.

“The trip is a big undertaking for us as a club, both financially and logistically, but we’re ready to put the effort in to get the team there. It’s such a great opportunity for the children to make memories that they’ll keep with them throughout their lives.

“The team have had a bit of a rough year results wise, with an awful bad run of luck in the first half of the season. We felt we needed to give the players a little boost, and a trip like this will go a long way to reinvigorating them for the rest of the season, while also giving them something really massive to look forward to.

“We started discussing this last December and, since we announced our participation in the competition, the results have actually improved enormously. We’ve won three out of our last four, so we’ve certainly turned a corner. You have to put some of that down to the excitement around the trip and the boys feeling happy about their football.”

Cathal was full of praise for the support the club has received from, parents, local businesses and the wider community so far, highlighting their commitment to fundraising the total of €8,000 required to cover the team’s expenses.

“We have a string of fundraising events planned for this year to meet our target,” Cathal said. “It’s going to cost in the region of €600 a head, between flights and accommodation, and we have 18 players going.

“It’s going to be a travelling party of 40 people in total, including parents and club staff, who will be paying their own way.

“Our first fundraiser, the Last Man Standing Competition, is already underway, and we’ll be hosting a huge blitz on Saturday, April 8 up in Crosschapel, where we have 12 teams coming to compete. We’ll have a BBQ and refreshments afterwards and are expecting about 400 or 500 people there on the day – so it’s going to be a big event.

“On Sunday, May 21 the local Fire Brigade are making their facilities at the Blessington Fire Station available to us to put on a carwash, then on Saturday, September 2 parents are going on a sponsored hike up Sorrel hill, followed by music bingo in a local pub.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who is making the trip possible through all these fundraiser, and to local businesses for their ongoing sponsorship of our kits.

“Thanks to the generosity of a number of local businesses we’ve already raised over €2,000 that will go towards the provision of new playing kit, tracksuits, polo shirts and gear bags for all the players. We’d very much welcome any further offers of sponsorship.

“The Barcelona Cup is a big event for these children and something they’ll never forget.”