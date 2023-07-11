Blessington classrooms uncertainty still causing ‘stress and worry’ for Wicklow parents

DEPUTY Jennifer Whitmore is calling on the Department of Education to ensure the swift delivery of six additional classrooms needed by Blessington Community College, despite assurances that all children offered a place at the school will be accommodated.

It follows confirmation last week at the KWETB board meeting that the classrooms will not be in place for the beginning of the new school year due to a worldwide shortage in modular classrooms.

The KWETB Executive informed members of the board that they had been working with the Blessington Community College School Principal and teaching staff, rearranging timetables, and they guaranteed that every child who had been offered a place at the school would be accommodated for the new school year.

“I would like to acknowledge all the hard work that has been carried out by the team at Blessington Community College, in particular their Principal Kieran Burke and the Parents Association led by Triona Mills and Charlotte O’Connor,” said Deputy Whitmore.

“They have worked tirelessly for their school community over the last year to highlight the urgent accommodation needs for the school.”

Deputy Whitmore’s Social Democrats colleague Deirdre McCormack feels the uncertainty over the additional classrooms has been “a source of stress” for the whole school community.

The Local Area Representative for West Wicklow said: “ The uncertainty around the additional classrooms has been a source of stress and worry in our community with many parents raising the issue with me on the doorsteps.

“The guarantee that every child who has been offered a place will be accommodated is good news and will help to reassure parents and students ahead of the new school year.”