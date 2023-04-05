Baltinglass to welcome Italian visitors in twinning agreement

The Baltinglass Municipal District has been invited to sign a friendship agreement with Castel Maggiore after a delegation from west Wicklow visited the northern Italian commune last year.

Comprising of community members from the Blessington Forum and councillors – who were there in an official and personal capacity – the Wicklow delegation spent a wonderful time with their hosts last February and have now been invited to reciprocate.

Reacting to the invitation, elected councillors from the Baltinglass Municipal District welcomed the news at this week’s district meeting, saying that they were indebted to council members from Castel Maggiore for their warm reception and that they were fully behind an initiative to return the favour.