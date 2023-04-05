Baltinglass to host ‘Greener Garden Spaces’ workshop

Wicklow County Council and the West Wicklow Environmental Network (WWEN) have joined forces to host a ‘Greener Garden Spaces’ workshop in Tearmann Community Garden, Baltinglass on Saturday, April 15.

Individuals, Tidy Towns groups, residents associations, gardeners and non-gardeners are all invited to the free workshop, which will explore the small steps that we all can take to promote wildlife in local areas, through greener gardening techniques and ponds for biodiversity.

Launched in 2005, the Tearmann Community Garden is a green space designed for biodiversity and the organic growing of food. The pond and wild areas are a haven for butterflies, bees and insects, and the space has educational, practical and spiritual dimensions.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “We hope you join us to learn more about greener gardening techniques and the crucial role ponds play in biodiversity.”

Wicklow County Council and WWEN’s ‘Greener Garden Spaces’ workshop will take place in Tearmann Community Garden, Baltinglass (W91XW57) on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

To book your place at the event email eao@wicklowcoco.ie