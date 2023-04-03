Baltinglass Tidy Towns host Easter window display competition

Business owners around Baltinglass have been invited to take part in Baltinglass Tidy Towns’ annual window display competition.

The popular competition seeks to acknowledge and reward the efforts of local community shops and businesses who create eye-catching and festive shop front displays every Easter.

Among last year’s stand out entrants were the Baltinglass Community Shop, ‘Daisy a Day’ florists on Mill Street and ‘The Hair Hive’ salon on Main Street.

Praising the displays already installed around the west Wicklow town, a spokesperson for Baltinglass Tidy Towns said: “These displays always provide a welcome splash of Spring colours to the town centre and the standard of last year’s Easter displays was very high.

“This fortnight, we will be busy looking at all your lovely displays and, although we would love to reward everyone's efforts, we will be giving a 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize to three window displays. We award efforts that are more sustainable, which reuse decorations and try to cut back on plastic.

“The awards will be announced on Friday, April 7. Good luck everyone!”