Baltinglass makes ‘Football 4 All’ with new group for children with additional needs

A chilld and volunteer have a penalty shoot-out at the 'Football 4 All’ group at the Baltinglass GAA grounds.

Baltinglass GAA/LGFA, volunteers and local transition year students have collaborated to create a fantastic new football group for children with additional needs called ‘Football 4 All’.

Meeting at the Baltinglass GAA grounds every Thursday night, the informal training sessions allow children aged 4 to 12 to experience the joys of GAA in a relaxed and fully-supervised environment.

The inspired community initiative is the brainchild of Baltinglass woman Catherine Fleming, who proposed the idea of the group to Baltinglass GAA after noticing the lack of sporting amenities specifically targeted at children with additional needs in west Wicklow.

“I had worked in the children’s office in Wicklow County Council in the past, and providing facilities and groups for children with additional needs came under my remit,” Ms Fleming said.

“Many children with additional needs can’t go to regular training sessions. There’s too much pressure, taking turns and waiting. It places a lot of demands on them that may be very challenging.

“So, I proposed the idea of a group specifically for those children to the club, and they got totally behind it. GAA is for everyone, and so is this initiative, so we sent fliers to all the local clubs – Glenealy, Donard, Kiltegan, Rathvilly, Coolkenno and Hacketstown.

“We went and applied for funding next, which we got, and then recruited coaches, some of whom had prior experience working with children with additional needs. I’m a Special Needs Assistant (SNA), and I was so lucky to recruit another SNA and a host of other volunteers.

“We got in touch with the transition year head in Scoil Chonglais and recruited about 10 students, who all did their introduction to Gaelic games and were Garda vetted. Clara Jenkinson from Wicklow Sports Partnership came across and did disability in sport awareness training with them too.

“The students are a huge part of this whole initiative. We have 14 or 15 children coming to the group and most need a lot of attention. They might not necessarily want to be in a group, or prefer to do their own thing – to do a shoot-out or what have you.

“Because of that, we need a good amount of supervision, just so that everyone has a good experience, so the TY students have been vital in accommodating those needs.

“It’s not a very structured GAA session and is completely child-led," Ms Fleming continued. “If somebody wants to take a few penalties on their own or run around the field, or if they just want to blow bubbles – that’s fine.

“There are no demands placed on any child to line up or anything like that. Some of them are dying for football, while others just want to get out in the open air. It’s a mix of whatever they want to do.

“We were a little bit nervous when we started the group because we weren’t sure how it would work out. But we’ve run it for two weeks now and both nights were a huge success.

"We provide tea and coffee for the parents while it’s on, so they can have a bit of chat, get to know one another and take a break for a few minutes

“A good bit of work has gone into getting it going and making sure everyone is vetted and has the proper training in disability awareness. I can’t thank the club, the transition year students and all the volunteers enough for making this possible.

“We are on such a high and the children of Baltinglass and the surrounding areas are absolutely loving the sessions. Long may they continue.”

Football 4 All takes place at the Baltinglass GAA grounds every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For further information contact Lena at 087 620 7572.