Baltinglass Forum to host suicide awareness talk

The Baltinglass & District Forum will host a ‘Suicide Alertness for Everyone’ SafeTALK at the Baltinglass Parish Centre on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Presented in conjunction with the HSE and Connecting for Life, Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide, the informational event will help participants identify persons with thoughts of suicide and connect them to suicide first aid resources.

The training is suitable for anyone over the age of 18 and is totally free of charge. Booking for the event is essential.

The SafeTALK will take place at Baltinglass Parish Centre, St Joseph’s Parish (W91TV08) on Thursday, April 20 from 7 p.m. until 10.30 p.m.

Please contact admin@breakthrough.org for further information.