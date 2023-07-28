Baltinglass Credit Union receive go-ahead for dual extensions

Baltinglass Credit Union has been granted conditional permission for two extensions at their Weaver Square premises to facilitate the expansion of their first-floor board room, canteen and office space.

Under the approved plans, a first-floor extension will be constructed over the existing single-storey portion of offices to the rear of the Credit Union to expand the office and boardroom footprint. The first-floor area over the existing double-height entrance lobby will also be extended, expanding the first-floor canteen.

Approving the project, a Wicklow County Council planner said: “It is recommended that the proposed development accords with the zoning objectives of the Baltinglass Town Plan 2022-2028 and the provisions of the Wicklow County Development Plan and can therefore be considered acceptable.

Permission for the plans was granted by the local authority subject to Baltinglass Credit Union satisfying five conditions, including the submission of construction, environmental and traffic management plans outlining how materials are delivered and construction site traffic will be accommodated - “in the interests of traffic safety and proper planning and development”.

The existing fenestration in the Main Street (south) elevation of the building must also be “retained as existing”.