Baltinglass Credit Union host ‘Improving Family Life’ event

Valerie Lawrence, CEO of Baltinglass Credit Union, and Caz Mooney from Irish Budgeting, with Jingles The Tiger. Photo: Joe Byrne

BALTINGLASS Credit Union has partnered with Energia and House 2 Home, of CU Greener Homes, a one-stop-solution for home energy upgrades.

To celebrate this partnership Baltinglass Credit Union held an information day for their members, the theme for the day was improving family life with the focus on budgeting and making sustainable changes.

On hand at the day were Instagram budgeter, Caz Mooney (Irish Budgeting), who is known for her saving advice on RTÉ Radio 1 and 2FM, and her TikTok series ‘Feeding 5 people for €5’.

PowerCon Solar and Keep Heat Insulation were also at the event offering advice for upgrading to solar energy or installing insulation.

Baltinglass Credtit Union CEO Valerie Lawrence was delighted with how the event went and said she received a lot of positive feedback from members.

Valerie explained the mission of Baltinglass Credit Union is to promote the financial well-being of members by providing personal financial services. Their philosophy is one based on thrift, mutual self-help and respect. Having Caz Mooney on hand to give members tips on how to take control of their money and achieve their financial goals by budgeting and planning was fantastic and everyone learned something from her.

Baltinglass Credit Union were also delighted to have PowerCon Solar and Keep Heat Insulation, two local companies.

Baltinglass Credit Union know how important it is to support the green economy and encourage everyone to strive for more energy efficient enhancements that’s why ther offer the CU Greener Home Loan, which is a one-stop shop for retrofit work with competitive interest rates.