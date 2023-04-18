Baltinglass community celebrates one year anniversary of Ukrainian arrivals

The Baltinglass community were out in force to celebrate one year with their Ukrainians neighbours at a very special day out at Baltinglass Golf Club.

There were more than 100 people in attendance at the magical event, which featured a mix of Irish and Ukrainian traditions, with both nationalities showcasing and sharing their cultural heritage with pride.

Ukrainian attendees were awe-struck by Scoil Naomh Íosaf’s Peace Prom’s Choir and the Cairde Cheoil Irish dancing group, while Ukrainian trumpet player Eugene Yushchenko, a Ukrainian choir group and children’s Dance group wowed their Irish counterparts.

A string of talented local musicians also performed on the night, including Vinny Gethings John Lennon, Pauline Hayes, Kathleen nic Dhiarmada and Louis Moran, with the latter belting out ‘The Town I Love So Well’, with Fleur and Angelina on piano.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “The mood in the room was exciting, as people clapped along or moved in rhythm to the music, enjoying the upbeat tone of the event. There were tears from our Ukrainian guests, who looked on at their next generation dancing with their national flag to the song ‘We’ll Never Give Up’.

“The pride of our new inhabitants in their country was evident and brought a patriotic air into the room, packed to the gills and spilling out into the bar and the corridor.

“Well done to all the organisers from Tearmann Garden, the schools, both culture’s performers and the golf club for a truly exceptional event that Baltinglass can be proud to have facilitated.”

Organiser Mary Vernon added: “It was an absolutely fantastic night and a great way to commemorate one year of Ukrainians in Baltinglass.

“The golf Club was absolutely packed. I can’t put a number on how many people were there, but it was easily over a hundred people.

“We didn’t really advertise the evening, so we were totally blown away by the turnout, especially considering we’re only an ad hoc committee. Tommy Doyle had the idea, then Fleur got involved and the two of them bounced ideas off each other. Then another woman and I, Patricia Norton, got involved, then Colette climbed on board.

“It was a great community event altogether, with people coming from Dunlavin and the other surrounding areas. The golf club facilitated us so well. They were really good to us and didn’t look for any money for anything.

The response from the community was just fantastic, far beyond anything we could've imagined. In fact, it was so good that we’re planning another one for next year already."