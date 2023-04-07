Baltinglass allocated €350,000 to address dangerous Valleymount junction

A total of €350,000 in Improvement Grant Project funding has been allocated to the Baltinglass Municipal District to undertake long-awaited safety improvements at a dangerous junction in Lockstown, Valleymount.

The junction at the meeting of the R-765 and R-758 has been a huge cause of concern for Baltinglass MD staff and councillors for years, with the latter unrelenting in their pursuit of substantial improvements to the junction in the interests of public safety.

Hailing the funding as a “big addition” for the district, long-term advocate for the improvements, Cllr Patsy Glennon said: “I’m delighted that the Baltinglass MD has been able to secure this funding, as this is an issue that has been running on for quite a long time. I’ve been pursuing a resolution to this junction for many years, so it’s fantastic to see something finally happen.

“The junction in question is very dangerous, with people having to go through the car park on the right-hand side of the junction to swing around. The redeveloped junction will be a lot more like more the junction at Glendalough, with a lot more room to manoeuvre.”

Design works and procurement on the Lockstown scheme will commence in the coming months.