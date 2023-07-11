Avon hosts Wicklow Public Participation Network summer meeting

Wicklow PPN members at the meeting held in The Avon, Blessington.

MEMBERS of Wicklow Public Participation Network (PPN) enjoyed a summer meet-up as they gathered at The Avon and the beautiful backdrop of the Blessington Lakes.

Membership of Wicklow PPN has grown to 413 community groups including residents’ associations, community councils, youth groups, older people’s groups, sports clubs, Traveller groups, disability groups, community centre committees, environment protection groups, Tidy Towns and more, attendees of the Wicklow PPN summer meet up were told.

Following a report of the PPNs work to date, approval of finances and policies, the members re-ceived a presentation from Kim Townsend Smyth, Community Climate Action Officer with Wicklow County Council. The Community Climate Action Programme is a new programme which aims to support and empower communities to take climate action at a local level.

Through the Community Climate Action Programme, as supported by the Climate Action Fund, Wicklow County Council will award grants from a total funding pot of €646,000 to community organ-isations to support citizens to step up local climate action.

The overall objective of the programme is to shape and build low carbon, sustainable communities to contribute to national climate and energy targets.

More details of this fund and the application process will be circulated by Wicklow County Council and Wicklow PPN very soon.

Members had the opportunity to network over lunch and some remained for a guided walk on the Greenway to Burgage Castle facilitated by Blessington Tidy Towns.