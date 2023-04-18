Auditions for Blessington’s West Side Story now open

The production of West Side Story takes place in the Tramway Theatre in the month of November.

AUDUTIONS for the upcoming production of West Side Story will take place in Blessington over two days in May.

The production will run in the Tramway Theatre and is based on the conception of Jerome Robbins and the book by Arthur Laurents, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The original production was also directed and produced by Jerome Robbins.

Auditions take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at St Joseph’s Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can contact 087 9195991 or just turn up at St Joseph’s Hall at the dates and time in question. The auditions are open to anyone aged from 13 years to 90 years young.

The Blessington production of West Side Story will be directed by Sinead O’Brien and produced by Barry Hamilton. The Musical District is Emma Dunleavy.