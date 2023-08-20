Adorable Wicklow dachshund Daisy Doo hoping to sniff out Nose of Tralee title

'Wicklow Nose' Daisy Doo from Baltinglass, the Garden County representative in this year's Nose of Tralee competiiton.

With voting on the annual Nose of Tralee competition due to close on Monday, there is still time for Wicklow animal lovers to show their support for playful and photogenic ‘Wicklow Nose’ – Daisy Doo.

The adorable 18-month-old long-haired Dachshund from Baltinglass beat off stiff competition from around the Garden County earlier this month to be crowned Wicklow’s representative in the Pet Sitters Ireland’s competition.

Brimming with pride, owner Celina Kelly said that Daisy Doo embodies everything that has made the breed such a popular family pet, from her boundless energy and affectionate disposition to her natural inclination to scent, chase, and flush out burrow-dwelling animals in her back garden!

“She’s just the loveliest little dog – a total snuggle bug,” Celina said. “We’ve always had a do down through the years, but Daisy definitely is the most affectionate and loveable dog we’ve ever had.

“She’s constantly ‘on the sniff’, has boundless energy and is supremely curious – she has our whole garden dug up. That’s just the breed I suppose, they were bred for retrieving rabbits and that kind of stuff, so we don’t blame her one bit!

“Before she came into our lives, I was on the lookout for a child-friendly dog, as I have twin boys who are seven and a 14-year-old daughter.

“We got Daisy down in Kilkenny, and she bonded with the kids so quickly, particularly my daughter, who is absolutely mad about her.

“I’ve always had dogs, and I’ve worked with animals in the past as well, and I would highly recommend the breed to any family – they’re just the most wonderful little characters.”

With voting on the Nose of Tralee closing soon, Celina hopes that the Wicklow public will get behind Daisy and promises that there will be plenty of tasty treats coming her way regardless of the outcome.

If successful, Daisy will be treated to a €250 Pet Sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher, a photo shoot with professional photographer David MaCauley and, of course, the coveted title of Nose of Tralee 2023

“We submitted Daisy to the first round of the competition, just for a bit of fun, and shared it on social media to drum up as many public votes as possible,” Celina continued.

“I did that quite locally, on the Baltinglass Open Forum and places like that, and we got a fantastic response, with a couple of local businesses promoting her as well.

“In the end it was whittled down to three dogs from Wicklow, with the judges choosing our Daisy to go on and represent Wicklow in the national final.

“It would be fantastic for the kids and Daisy (and myself!) if people could get behind her on this last little push.

“The kids are up to 90 here at the moment and there’s great excitement in the house. It’s just a bit of fun really but now that she’s made it this far, it’d be great to see her go that step further.”

To vote for Daisy Doo, visit petsittersireland.com/nose-2023/