22.5 acre Wicklow property with stunning views hits the market

A lush 22.5-acre agricultural property with 11 acres of forestry in Carrigroe, Knockananna is available by private treaty.

Located 11 km southwest of Aughrim village and 5.5 km southeast of Knockananna, the vast property features 11.5 acres of verdant agricultural land, 11 acres of forestry and 190 meters of road frontage.

“There were five or six people on to me about it there this morning, and I’m not really surprised because it’s a fine property with spectacular views,” property agent Raymond Gaffney said.

“With 11 acres of mature forestry and 11.5 acres of good free-draining land, the property is highly desirable for a range of purposes.”