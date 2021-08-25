Volunteers needed for Lakers Roundwood run

Lakers is in urgent need of volunteers for the Roundwood Reservoir Run, taking place on Sunday, September 12.

Volunteers are needed as stewards on the run route as well as stewarding at registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All volunteers will receive full instructions, a free t-shirt and burger. Covid safety measures will be in place on the day

Everyone will be meeting at the Roundwood Parish Hall for check-in, with first runners setting out at 10.30 a.m.

Covid Safety Measures will be in place on the day and all runners will be asked to sign a pre-race Covid health form. There will be a free barbecue and a prize giving for first and second place.

To sign up as a volunteer contact Kathy on 086 7860111 or email kathy.baker@lakers.ie.