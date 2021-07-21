Vehicles towed for dangerous parking at Wicklow beaches

A number of vehicles had to be towed away from Brittas Bay.

THOUSANDS of visitors flocked to some of Wicklow’s most scenic beaches over the weekend as they took advantage of the recent heatwave.

Gardai had up to a dozen vehicles towed away on Saturday and Sunday for parking in a dangerous manner likely to restrict traffic trying to pass through at Brittas Bay and Mahgeramore, including emergency service vehicles which may have required access.

Close to 100 fixed charge penalty notices were also issued to motorists for parking in an inconsiderate manner likely to impede other traffic.

The car parks at Brittas Bay were already full by 10 a.m. on the Saturday and 8.10 a.m. on the Sunday, with Gardai advising people to stay away.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said; ‘It was an incredibly busy weekend with throngs of people arriving to Brittas Bay and Magheramore. There were still problems with parking but the recent works carried out by Wicklow County Council at Magheramore seems to have eased some of the issues were experiencing.

'The sheer volume of numbers arriving was huge, but things were generally manageable. We had Gardai based at all the approach roads to Brittas Bay just explaining the situation and our terms and conditions once the car pars were full. It’s an expensive form of policing but it has to be done.’

Local Brittas Bay resident Paul Leahy said there was a noticeable change in peoples’ behaviour over the weekend, though inconsiderately parked vehicles still caused problems.

‘Earlier last year during lockdown we had quite a few hooligans holding cider parties on the beach and destroying the place. Thankfully, there wasn’t any of that sort of behaviour over the weekend. I think Covid might have put manners on some people.

‘Unfortunately, there were still people willing to park their car where ever they wanted. I had one BMW parked outside my house in the middle of the road in a totally selfish way. The driver could have easily pulled in a lot closer to the ditch.

'I have to say the Gardai did an excellent job and I was glad to see they issued warnings over blocking local farm vehicles involved in harvesting. The Gardai were very active in getting their message across.’

Meanwhile, access to Magheramore will be restricted until Friday to allow for filming of Vikings: Valhalla.