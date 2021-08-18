Unfinished development can apply for subtitute consent

AN unfinished development consisting of 24 units and office and retail space in Ashford has been granted leave to apply for substitute consent to retain and complete the development by An Bord Pleanála.

Work on the development was halted in 2016 after it was found to be in non-compliance with planning granted by Wicklow County Council, and the site has been vacant ever since.

A three storey building faces onto the street and there is a partially completed development to the rear of this.

Permission was granted for the development in 2009 to Chieftain Construction Ltd. for the demolition of existing site structures and construction of a new mixed use development consisting of 24 units and office/retail space. The lifetime of that permission was extended to August 2019.

Fifteen units were commenced in 2015 and nine units were commenced in 2016.

However, it was found that the development wasn’t carried out in accordance with the permission granted by Wicklow County Council. The main point of non-compliance was the provision of additional floor areas to the rear of the houses facing the street.

An application to regularise this situation was made but that application was subsequently refused at appeal when the Board decided that an Appropriate Assessment (AA) was required because the proposed construction works involved in the development could have the potential to have significant effects on the Murrough Wetlands Special Area of Conservation and the Murrough Special Protection Area.

The appeal to An Bord Pleanála for leave to apply substitute consent was made by Vartry Developments Limited, who are the receivers of the site. After examining the appeal, the Board was satisfied that an appropriate assessment is required, in the light of the scale and nature of the development and its relationship with European sites.

The Board also ruled that the application for leave to apply for substitute consent demonstrated that the regularisation of the development would not circumvent the purposes and objectives of the Habitats Directive because it would allow for the provision of information and an analysis of the likely significant effects of the development on European sites in the vicinity of the development site.

It was also noted that the Planning Authority isn’t currently pursuing enforcement proceedings against the applicant and the Board considered that the applicant is making reasonable efforts to regularise the planning status of the site.

Speaking about the Board’s decision, Cllr John Snell said: ‘Something has to be done with the development in accordance with what the local needs in the area are. Obviously Ashford is a growing village where there is great demand for housing. The Local Authority would get 10 per cent of the units in the development, if they were to be completed. The site is first thing you notice when you arrive in Ashford from the Mount Usher side and is an eyesore. One of the main concerns residents raised was surface water from the site flowing in the River Vartry, which goes to the Murrough and Broadlough, and that must be addressed.’