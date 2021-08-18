Wicklow

Unfinished development can apply for subtitute consent

The unfinished development in Ashford.

Wicklow

Myles Buchanan

AN unfinished development consisting of 24 units and office and retail space in Ashford has been granted leave to apply for substitute consent to retain and complete the development by An Bord Pleanála.

Work on the development was halted in 2016 after it was found to be in non-compliance with planning granted by Wicklow County Council, and the site has been vacant ever since.

A three storey building faces onto the street and there is a partially completed development to the rear of this.

