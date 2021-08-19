Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trying to separate fantasy from reality

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United. Expand

Close

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United.

Wicklow

By Dave Devereux

‘Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?’

This week I’ve gone down a well-worn, potholed road that I swore blind I’d never traverse again, none other than the bloody Fantasy Premier League.

I’ve been caught in the landslide again and although it may be some sort of an escape from reality, it’s one that would have you pulling the thinning hair from the head and in the words of the late, great Freddie Mercury ‘I’m going slightly mad’.

Most Watched

Privacy