Trying to separate fantasy from reality

‘Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?’

This week I’ve gone down a well-worn, potholed road that I swore blind I’d never traverse again, none other than the bloody Fantasy Premier League.

I’ve been caught in the landslide again and although it may be some sort of an escape from reality, it’s one that would have you pulling the thinning hair from the head and in the words of the late, great Freddie Mercury ‘I’m going slightly mad’.

It’s been more than a decade since I last willingly partook in the online phenomenon, battling for supremacy with friends and strangers alike, trying to show off my vast football knowledge, or blind luck, whichever the case may be.

After spending weekends shouting for players that I couldn’t abide in the hope that they’d score me a few lousy points and cursing myself for captaining the wrong shyster I swore I’d never put myself through this ungodly torment again. I just didn’t want to fall down the rabbit hole, stumbling into a bizarre, surreal alternate universe.

However, the joy of fatherhood has brought me back kicking and screaming to this crazy world, thinking it would be a nice thing for myself and the young lad to bond over.

To be fair it has been a success in that regard as we followed every kick of the ball together whenever we managed to be in each other’s company over the weekend and we were glued to the highlights as we tried to get a step ahead for the next game week.

Of course it’s lovely to find a common bond with your children, but on the flipside I quickly realised why I gave this game the old heave-ho ten years ago or more.

As Brentford rubbed salt into the wounds of Arsenal fans on Friday evening I was desperate for Ivan Toney to grab a goal or an assist as he adjusted to life in the Premier League, while the following day I was berating myself for not giving Bruno Fernandes the captain’s armband, although at least we had him in our team.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the chosen one for that role so the attentions switched to Everton’s home game against Southampton.

The Toffees striker was never going to match the exploits of Fernandes, but at least he grabbed a goal to soften the blow ever so slightly. The red side of Merseyside then came sharply into focus on Saturday evening as they travelled to face Norwich and even before it kicked off I was asking myself why the hell hadn’t I managed to squeeze Mo Salah into the team.

When you’ve been out of this game so long you forget the basics, and myself and the young fella are certainly learning on the job.

A bit like Nuno Espirito Santo, who has had plenty to deal with since taking the reins at Tottenham Hotspur, none more so than the Harry Kane will he, won’t he saga, but he couldn’t have asked for a better start than beating the champions.

Moving back to reality for a moment, Manchester City will certainly be there or thereabouts at the season’s end and it’s difficult to see anybody other than Chelsea, Liverpool or Man United, in that order, challenging.

Having guided Chelsea to Champions League glory last season and getting financial backing Thomas Tuchel will be happy with his lot at present and a tilt at the title looks a real possibility this season.

Liverpool will also be looking to fire on all cylinders this term, while their arch-rivals Manchester United appear to be finally getting the pieces of the jigsaw in place.

If I was pressed I’d plump for Chelsea to win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City, with Liverpool and Man United battling it out for third spot, but the Fantasy Premier League has taught me that predictions can be a far cry from reality.

Hopefully I’ll be able to embrace it in the right spirit this time, and won’t be under pressure and have to break free for fear of going completely ga ga.

Don’t stop me now because the show must go on, but one thing’s pretty sure, myself and the young fella won’t be singing ‘We Are the Champions’ as another season bites the dust.

We’ll have to leave it to somebody else to be the king, or possibly queen, of the fantasy world.