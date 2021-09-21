Wicklow

Tiffany on the joy of baking for a good cause

Reporter David Medcalf visited the Bray home of Tiffany Sibrel to discuss the value of volunteering. The lady from Portland in Oregon spoke about the value of making cakes for refugees and homeless people with the Consider It organisation

Tiffany Sibrel. Expand
Tiffany Ruane Consider It Cakes. Tiffany Ruane with founder Franciska Acs and Direct Provision resident Princess, who for her birthday received the first cake Tiffany baked for Consider It Cakes Expand
Tiffany Ruane Consider It Cakes. Louise Grauer from Kilcoole, who bakes and also organises the homeless distribution donations in Wicklow Expand
Tiffany Ruane Consider It Cakes. Treat boxes from Wicklow volunteers which are donated to Together For Homeless every other week Expand

Tiffany Ruane Consider It Cakes. Tiffany Ruane with founder Franciska Acs and Direct Provision resident Princess, who for her birthday received the first cake Tiffany baked for Consider It Cakes

Tiffany Ruane Consider It Cakes. Louise Grauer from Kilcoole, who bakes and also organises the homeless distribution donations in Wicklow

Tiffany Ruane Consider It Cakes. Treat boxes from Wicklow volunteers which are donated to Together For Homeless every other week

Meet Tiffany Sibrel, business executive, newly-wed and enthusiastic resident of Bray – also a part-time confectioner. With her baker’s apron on, she has become the Wicklow leader of Consider It, which makes cakes for people who can use some cheering up.

Still she confesses that, until she discovered this good cause, she was never quite chained to the oven. And she reveals that husband Kevin does most of the cooking in the home they share on the lower slopes of Bray Head.

Very few girls born in Ireland are named Tiffany but it is quite common in the United States, where she comes from. The name conjures up thoughts of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star Audrey Hepburn and she is ever bit as petite as the Hollywood original – small but dynamic. The 31 year old was raised in Portland, Oregon, just a short drive away from the Pacific Ocean in a state which she describes simply as “so beautiful”.

