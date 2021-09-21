Tiffany on the joy of baking for a good cause

Meet Tiffany Sibrel, business executive, newly-wed and enthusiastic resident of Bray – also a part-time confectioner. With her baker’s apron on, she has become the Wicklow leader of Consider It, which makes cakes for people who can use some cheering up.

Still she confesses that, until she discovered this good cause, she was never quite chained to the oven. And she reveals that husband Kevin does most of the cooking in the home they share on the lower slopes of Bray Head.

Very few girls born in Ireland are named Tiffany but it is quite common in the United States, where she comes from. The name conjures up thoughts of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star Audrey Hepburn and she is ever bit as petite as the Hollywood original – small but dynamic. The 31 year old was raised in Portland, Oregon, just a short drive away from the Pacific Ocean in a state which she describes simply as “so beautiful”.

Memories of childhood in the Sibrel family are very much ‘outdoorsy’, camping with her younger sister and their parents in the glorious Oregon countryside. With so much nature on the doorstep, it made sense to study environmental science at Oregon State, graduating at the age of 22. But the knowledge and discipline Tiffany acquired in university was promptly left behind when she moved south into the economic powerhouse which is California, with no more than a couple of dollars in her bank account on arrival in San Francisco.

With no money to her name, she stayed for a while at a hostel in the formidable Tenderloin district of the city. She landed on her feet, however, hired by a solar energy company. Solar energy? That sounds as though it maybe suited her environment science skill set. But no, her job was arranging finance for customers so that they could buy the solar panels her employers were supplying. It was a sales post.

She might be there yet but for the election of President Trump and the fact that she had met her Irishman, Kevin Ruane. The approach of Trump, the climate change denier to the environment, unsettled her and drew her to Europe. She travelled to Rome, Budapest and Krakow, as well as paying her first visit to Ireland and finding good deeds to do.

She already had a track record of charitable work from her days in San Francisco. A dining hall which catered for the homeless people of the city took her on as a volunteer. On her way around Europe, she decided to take a turn at a refugee centre on the Greek mainland for five weeks in the summer of 2017.

Waves of terrified people fleeing from the Syrian civil war were being accommodated in over-crowded squalor at Andrauida. She offered to help with the children at a former holiday camp. Her first impression on arrival was of the heat, followed by the realisation that the kids she met there had experienced trauma, serious trauma.

She recalls in particular one youngster from the battered city of Aleppo, whose family ran a coffee shop. They all used to sleep out at night on the roof of their home. From this vantage point, the child witnessed death at close quarters as an aeroplane dropped a bomb which destroyed the coffee shop.

Such horrors affected the behaviour of teenagers who acted up, while others refused to get out of bed in the mornings. Many of the fathers lashed out violently at their offspring in ways which suggested post-traumatic stress. Tiffany’s role in this fraught environment was to help run classes for the seven to 12 year olds, with an emphasis on language learning.

“It was tough,” she says of her time there, “but I couldn’t leave.” She had originally signed up for three weeks but extended her stay by a fortnight. When she eventually departed from Andrauida, she did so sobbing, overcome by the emotion of the situation and by a sense of guilt at being able to fly away from the camp. Four years later, she remains Facebook friends with several of the Syrian parents, many of whom have since moved on to Germany.

She, on the other hand, was bound for a return to California, to put her visa in order so that she could return legally to Europe in due course. While on the West Coast, she was recruited by e-commerce software specialists Salesforce as a sales manager. There was also time in 2018 to tie the knot with Kevin in a civil ceremony back in Oregon.

Salesforce were happy to transfer her to their European operation and the couple arrived back in Ireland in March of 2019. They found their home in Bray, which had Bray Head, the seafront and Little Sugarloaf all within easy reach during lockdown as she and Kevin worked from home. Now the horizons have expanded as the rules are relaxed and they can venture further afield with their placid greyhound Hope, who campaigned as Highland Hope during her racing days.

“We are exploring,” says Tiffany cheerfully. “Glendalough and Brittas Bay. It’s so green. The Pacific North West of the USA is one of the prettiest parts of the world but Wicklow is up there too. And the people are so friendly. I know it sounds cheesy, but everyone says hi. We have amazing neighbours. I can’t imagine being anywhere else now.”

When not out enjoying the countryside, she may expect to spend time at the oven or at her computer, as she takes her role as a Consider It coordinator seriously. With frequent work commutes to London, the serial volunteer was off the good works map for a while after settling down in Ireland. Then came lockdown. Tiffany had time on her hands. She wanted to use it to good effect.

Through a notice posted on Instagram, she was alerted to a new organisation and its founder Franciska Acs. A former German contender for Miss Universe, Franciska was living in Dublin and concerned about the lives of asylum seekers in direct provision.

“I sent her a message saying do you need any help,” recalls the Oregonian. In reply, she received an invitation to meet Ms Acs and join her in dropping off a cake requested by a man in his 20s. People in direct provision receive pocket money which covers essentials and no more. There is certainly nothing in the budget allowing for customised banana-flavoured birthday cakes such as this man craved. The delight he showed convinced Tiffany that here was a concept both worthwhile and practical.

Requests are received via social media and then posted up on the Consider It site, seeking volunteer cooks who are assigned the orders. The concept, so simple in essence, has already prompted more than 400 home bakers around Ireland to sign up and offer their services. Tiffany Sibrel has taken on responsibility for the new organisation in the county of Wicklow.

As a result, she has become familiar with the three direct provision centres – in Bray at the Esplanade, in Wicklow Town at the Grand and the Rathmore Holiday Village near Ashford. She feels that they are by no means the worst examples of facilities offered in Ireland, but fears that the system will come under increasing pressure. Events in Afghanistan and elsewhere will inevitably send waves of refugees around the world and some are bound to arrive in this country.

She has to be careful about approaching the centres but is confident that asylum seekers are aware of the service being offered by Consider It.

“We have to let the residents find out about it,” she observes. “It’s all about word of mouth.” As well as the direct provision residents, Consider It also caters for homeless people, linking up with Together for Homeless, working closely with Louise Graver from Kilcoole.

So far, she has recruited at least 40 volunteers, some of them fellow employees at Salesforce. Anyone else who wants to join in will find details on Facebook or Instagram. She insists that she herself is not a baker but the lack of experience has not stopped her having a go: “I had never piped icing in my life, but I am piping a lot now.”

Tiffany’s first effort to fulfil an order had a princess theme, as required by an African lady who wanted it for her daughter.

‘Everyone deserves a cake is the motto’ and often the decoration is more important than the quality of the sponge or the taste. So the bakers have used their talents with icing to create tributes to Barbie or Liverpool FC, for instance. One customer looked for strawberries while another suggested that the finished article should come in the form of a handbag.

Every effort is made to respond creatively to requests: “It is not just a cake for them. Now they have reason to throw a party.” Tiffany notes that some asylum seekers have been living in small rooms without their own cookers for maybe nine years.

She shows the response from one mother after 14 gold-coloured buns were made for her daughter: “I just needed to say a very big thank you for the cupcakes Hazel made for Roxy.”