Think before you flush and help protect the coast

THE people of Wicklow are being urged to ‘think before you flush’ after a new survey revealed that almost one million adults regularly flush wet wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet.

Such flushing behaviour leads to an increase in sewage related litter in our marine environment. Making small changes can help protect local beaches, rocky shores and secluded bays.

Donal Heaney, Irish Water said: ‘We remove tonnes of wipes and other items from the screens at wastewater treatment plants in Wicklow every month and in addition to that we also clear hundreds of blockages in the wastewater network across the county every year.

‘In 2018, our research informed us that 36 per cent of people living in Ireland were regularly flushing the wrong things down the toilet. Working in partnership with Clean Coasts on the Think Before You Flush campaign we have made some progress as 24 per cent of respondents in this year’s survey admit to regularly doing so. Whilst this improvement is welcome, 24 per cent represents almost a million people. The impacts of flushing the wrong things down the toilet are stark, as we are still removing thousands of blockages from our network every month.

‘Removing blockages can be a nasty job, sometimes workers have to enter sewers to remove blockages with shovels. Some blockages can be removed with jetting and suction equipment. I’ve seen pump blockages that workers have had to literally clear by hand in order to get the pumps up and running again in a race against time to avoid sewage overflows to the environment. ‘

The message is simple – only the 3 Ps, pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet. All other items including wet wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin even if they are labelled as flushable. This will reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding to homes and businesses and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats.

Mr Heaney added: ‘We have all seen the images of sea birds being impacted by marine litter and we all have a role to play in protecting our beaches, seas and marine life.’