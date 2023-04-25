The Wicklow Intermediate football championship – the stuff of dreams!

Cracking groups in the IFC and JAFC

Group 2: Donard-The Glen, Laragh, Annacurra, Kilmacanogue, Valleymount, Carnew Emmets

If you spotted the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship across a crowded room, I think it’s fair to say you’d feel an unstoppable urge to walk across and ask it to marry you.

Looking at the two groups and the pairings for the first round of games gives the football supporter a kind of sensual pleasure akin to that of a moist tongue drifting seductively down the back of your neck.

Anyway – wipes brow – back to the football. Sweet suffering leprechauns, there’s some right battles ahead of us in this year’s competition.

Group 1 is certain to become a warzone. Kilcoole taking on Newtown, Hollywood reacquaintinhg themselves with Coolkenno (Paul Wilson audibly moaned when this pairing was made, and not a pleasureable moan either, more like the one a farmer might make after accidentally locking himself in a shed with a very angry bull).

The Billies and Barndarrig will be hot and heavy. And the games that follow promise all a football supporter could possibly want.

Don’t tell me you wouldn’t walk naked up the aisle for communion just for the chance to see Annacurra and a rejuvenated Kilmacanogue getting down and dirty in Echelon Park Aughrim, or Donard-the Glen and Carnew Emmets locking horns like two rutting stags on a hillside.

And what of Valleymount and Laragh, mountainy men, just bursting to bring championship glory home to their villages? The heart does indeed flutter.

First round games

Group 1: Kilcoole v Newtown; Hollywood v Coolkenno; Ballymanus v Barndarrig.

Group 2: Laragh v Valleymount; Annacurra v Kilmacanogue; Donard-The Glen v Carnew Emmets.

JAFC

Group 1: Stratford-Grangecon, Baltinglass, Ashford, St Patrick’s, Knockananna, AGB.

Group 2: Aughrim, Ballinacor, Blessington, Shillelagh-Coolboy, Rathnew, Bray Emmets.

And then it’s over to the Junior ‘A’ football championship, a hunting ground populated by success hungry predators with two groups of six teams only mad to rise to the magical kingdom of Intermediate football.

Group 1 contains an Ashford side who have the potential to beat anyone on their day, the always-useful Baltinglass second team, a strong AGB side and a St. Patrick’s side who will be eager to make a statement. Throw in Knockananna and Stratford-Grangecon, two teams who have suffered somewhat in recent years, and you have the makings of a very competitive group.

Group 2 is a killing field. A Shillelagh-Coolboy side that is profiting from the arrival of some useful young players and a few years of bedding into the amalgamation will be seriously dark horses here. Ballinacor, always dangerous, Blessington, capable of winning it most years, a proud Aughrim, ambitious Bray and hungry Rathnew. If there was a group you wanted for drama and entertainment alone, this is surely it.

Round 1 matches

Group 1: Ashford v Baltinglass, Knockananna v Stratford-Grangecon, AGB v St Patrick’s.

Group 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v Ballinacor, Blessington v Aughrim, Bray Emmets v Rathnew.