Tap for AsIAm charity at SuperValu stores across Wicklow

With the help of TikTok famous Irish Dancing Group Cairde, SuperValu and AsIAm are hoping to spread the word and encourage the nation to ‘Tap To Donate with SuperValu for AsIAm’. As part of SuperValu’s ongoing partnership with AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, a fundraising drive will take place in all SuperValu stores from September 23 to 25.

SuperValu is encouraging customers to simply tap to donate €2 at tills when making any purchase to help raise much needed funds for AsIAm. Money raised will support autism inclusion through the work of the organisation and a new SuperValu- AsIAm Community Support Fund.

Cairde have created a video for the campaign to encourage people of all ages across to get in-store and tap their cards, phones and wearables to donate €2 at the till. You can watch the video on Cairde’s TikTok channel or Instagram.

Funds raised will support the work of the AsIAm Community Support Team, which works directly with autistic people and their families through a range of information, advocacy and support programmes. Additionally, the Community Support Team will establish a AsIAm-SuperValu Community Support Fund which will allow local community groups around Ireland to apply for small grants empowering them to run projects such as social groups, subsidised therapies, group therapies and activity camps. To donate go to asiam.ie/donate.

CEO of AsIAm Adam Harris from Greystones said: “SuperValu continues to support the autism community and make it their mission to support autism inclusion. We are delighted they are hosting this Fundraiser across all stores as money generously donated by customers will be used to support our advice, guidance and support programmes for the autism community and will also enable us to establish a new fund to support local projects supporting autistic people across Ireland.”

Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “Our partnership with AsIAm is hugely important and we are so proud to be able to continue to build on the impactful work done with AsIAm in stores and communities around Ireland.

“To continue our mission to support autism inclusion, because community includes everyone we are looking forward to our fundraising event.

“All money raised will help empower autistic people and relieve the pressures faced by many people and families around Ireland.”