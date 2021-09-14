Summer Song shows

Jessica Tierney (8) from Kilcoole is pictured getting a few tips from bodhrán player Robbie Walsh of the band Perfect Friction in The People’s Park in Bray at the launch of ‘Summer Songs’

A host of local musicians will take to the stage to perform summer songs in a variety of outdoor, family-friendly settings across the county.

As part of the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Wicklow County Council Arts Office has organised the Summer Songs series featuring local musicians and bands playing an eclectic mix of genres sure to appeal to all music lovers.

Artists taking part in the series of events include Scullion, Kila, Hothouse Flowers, Mary Coughlan, Perfect Friction, Glimpse, The Gregory Walkers, Mobile Music Machine, Sonamus, Cathy Davey, The Booka Club, Wyvern Lingo, Leslie Dowdall and Mark Caplice, Mobile Music Machine and Pillow Queens.

The Local Live Performance Programming Scheme aims to support professional artists and musicians, performers, technicians, crew, lighting and sound engineers and others to get back to work again following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series begins at Burnaby Park in Greystones. On Saturday August 7, Scullion will headline the first show from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. fresh from the success of ‘The Fruit Smelling Shop’ which was re-imagined and re-released as part of Bloomsday 2021. The next concert will begin at 6.30 p.m. when Kíla returns to the Wicklow stage.

On Sunday, August 8, from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., families will take a trip into the deep dark woods with The Gregory Walkers for a musical adventure combining storytelling and music in a charming performance for the young and young at heart. This will be followed by the Mobile Music Machine, Ireland’s leading classical musicians and Sonamus presents Music of Ireland - a performance of Irish Music from the last 500 years.

On Saturday August 14, Summer Songs moves to the People's Park in Bray. Cathy Davey and The Booka Club from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The next concert from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature Wyvern Lingo. Known for their soulful vocals and harmonies, Wyvern Lingo blend the pop, RnB and classic rock influences that have inspired them since they formed the group.

On Saturday August 21, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Summer Songs features Hothouse Flowers, Leslie Dowdall and Mark Caplice and Mobile Music Machine from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brockagh Centre, Laragh.

Sunday, September 5 will bring summer songs to Arklow. Mary Coughlan, Leslie Dowdall and Feel the Pinch will take to the stage from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at the Skatepark with Pillow Queens performing from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At each location, viewing pods will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Viewing pods will be socially distanced by 2m from each other within the venue. Patrons will be required to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering when outside their ticketed pods. All events will operate a "leave no trace" policy and each group will be provided with a refuse bag to take their waste with them at the end of the event.

The events will be fully compliant with Covid-19 guidelines. Tickets are available on summersongswicklow.eventbrite.ie. Each ticket admits six people to a pod and cannot be sold on an individual basis. Tickets cost €120 for six people. Up to 200 people will attend as audience members at each event.