Stone sisters turn saviours for Wicklow RFC in AIL Shield decider with Old Belvedere

Aoibhin and Roisin save the day for Wicklow

Old Belvedere 17

The Stone sisters, Aoibhin and Roisin, saved the day for Wicklow as they scored two late tries to seal a stunning comeback victory by 18-17 over Old Belvedere to add more silverware to the club’s growing trophy cabinet. The home side turned on the style in the last ten minutes of the game to finish their memorable season on a high, adding to their success of winning the conference crown earlier on in the campaign.

Wicklow captain Erin McConnell receives the AIL Shield from Joe McDermott of the IRFU Committee.

Old Belvedere looked to be in the driving seat heading into the half-time break with a 10-point advantage. Elise O’Byrne White scoring a brace. But it was to be another historic occasion in Ashtown Lane for the always improving and evolving women’s team. The strides this group have made in the last 12 months is remarkable, and with more talented players coming up through their youth system, the sky is the limit. Wicklow came into this contest with plenty of confidence. Their fifth-place finish in the series earned them home advantage in the Shield final. They recorded a monumental 19-5 victory over the same opponents back in February. They were keen to do it again.

Wicklow's Beth Roberts, Ella Roberts and Sarah Gleeson celebrate at full-time.

The visitors dominated the opening 40 minutes, having the lion’s share of possession. It only took them 10 minutes to get off the mark. A damaging carry from Fiona Tuite racked up the meters, before she was stopped just inside the twenty-two by Ella Roberts. The rapid ruck speed was key as they spread the ball quickly to right winger O’Byrne White who touched down in the corner to give them an early lead. O’Byrne White would grab her second try a little while later. She was devastating again with ball in hand, scoring a great try to increase their advantage. They had a 0-10 lead at the interval. A couple of minutes into the second half, Beth Roberts kicked a penalty to get her side finally ticking on the scoreboard.

Billy, Meagan, Natalie and Kay Parkinson. Meagan is retiring from the team this year.

The home team started to slowly grow into the game, building up some solid phase play. Fullback Ella Roberts started to have more of an influence on the attack. Her youngster sister slotted over another penalty to make it a four-point game. But, when it looked like they were finally making some headway, the D4 club responded by scoring their third try of the contest. From a penalty, they opted for the corner, gaining a vital set-piece platform just inside the redzone. They made the territory count as the lineout was followed by a powerful charge from Emma Kelly, who steamrolled her way to the whitewash. It was a straightforward conversion. The Wicklow women had it all to do if they were going to win this game. They threw the absolute kitchen sink at their opponents in the last 10 minutes. They piled on the pressure, asking questions of the Belvo defence, who for the most part managed quite well.

Aoibhin Stone with the winning try for Wicklow as Old Belvedere's Katie Whelan tries to hold the ball up.

But it all changed when the younger of the Stone sisters, Roisin, sliced through the middle of the defence to score underneath the sticks after a solid backline move from a scrum. Roberts wasted little time on the kick, taking it from her hands, she added the all-important extras. From the restart, they almost scored another try. Naoise O’Reilly, in an incredible individual effort, went on a mazy run, nearly going the length of the pitch before being caught deep inside the 22. A few minutes later, they got one more opportunity to win the game, after winning the back from a miscued Belvo lineout.

Roisin Stone goes over the line for a Wicklow try

Their ball retention was crucial, and using width they stretched the defence. Aoibhin Stone found herself in acres of space to run in for the decisive and winning try. The missed conversion was followed by the final whistle. The big home crowd at Ashtown Lane were in full voice celebrating a huge victory. Jason Moreton’s team have been on an amazing journey this season, winning two separate finals, a squad that is definitely on an upward trajectory. Moreton couldn’t be prouder of the team. “I’m delighted for the team, all their hard work has paid off and shows this team’s never give up attitude, we have learned from losses to UL Bohs and Blackrock and were much improved yesterday. The progress in the team this season has been amazing as we continue to develop our squad,” he said. Wicklow: Ella Roberts; Naoise O’Reilly, Aoibhin Stone, Roisin Stone, Meagan Parkinson; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell (capt); Linda Dempsey, Eimear Douglas, Lauren Barry, Leah Murphy, Jessica Schmidt, Ciara O’Leary, Nicola Schmidt, Caoimhe Molloy. Replacements: Noelle Ward, Jessica Griffey, Laura Newsome, Loretta Gilbert, Sarah Gleeson, Megan McConnell, Holly McSorley, Nicole Humby. OLD BELVEDERE: Aine Donnelly; Elise O’Byrne-White, Minnona Nunstedt, Emma Kelly, Clare Gorman; Jemma Farrell, Katie Whelan; Hannah Wilson, Jessica Keating, Katie Layde, Fiona Tuite, Emma Buckley, Orlaith McAuliffe, Eadaoin Murtagh, Lesley Ring. Replacements: Aisya Azali, Melissa Hayden, Caoimhe Guinan, Áine Nangle, Jane Neill, Jade Gaffney, Grace Tutty, Emma Tilly.