Young brothers on fire for Arklow Racquetball Club at Kingscourt Open

Scott and Reece Young from Arklow Racquetball Club after winning a pair of titles at the Kingscourt Open.

The Young brothers brought home a pair of titles from the Kingscourt Open recently in what was a very enjoyable tournament for the members of Arklow Racquetball Club who made the trip to the Cavan venue.

Scott Young took the title in the men’s ‘B’ competition after a stellar match against the number five seed, Padraic Ryder. He also got to the semi-finals of the men’s open doubles with partner Chris Carey from Fermoy.

Meanwhile, in the men’s CD singles, Reece Young fought hard and beat out Dara McNamara in a nail-biting tiebreaker.

“Arklow Racquetball Club would like to congratulate the members of the club who travelled to Kingscourt for the Kingscourt Open on February 11 and 12,” said the club.

“All our athletes performed amazingly and made our club proud,” they added.

Reece and his brother Elliot then teamed up for the men’s CD novice doubles only to be narrowly defeated by the All-Ireland champions Haverty and Kenny in the semi-finals.

Elliot also competed in the men’s CD singles but missed out on progressing after a tight tiebreaker.

Toni Neary made it to the final of the ladies open doubles with her partner Aisling Hickey only to lose out on the title in the tiebreaker to Haverty and Kenny. She also got to the semi-finals of the ladies open singles only to be defeated by the eventual winner.

“Congratulations to all our players,” said Arklow Racquetball Club.