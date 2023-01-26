Wynne names seven debutants on starting Wicklow team to face Derry in Lidl NFL Division 4 opener

Tinahely's Aobha Harmon is one of seven debutants for the Wicklow Senior footballers this weekend and one of three county Minors on the starting 15 for the game against Derry in Owenbeg on Sunday at 2pm.

Wicklow LGFA Senior football manager Gavin Wynne has handed seven players their adult inter-county debuts this weekend for the game against Derry in Owenbeg for the side’s opening game of the Lidl NFL Division 4 campaign.

Only seven of the starting 15 played for the Garden County in 2022 while Tinahely’s Aimee Maher makes a return for the first time since 2020.

Interestingly, Wynne has selected three current Minor footballers among his starting 15, with Laci-Jane Shannon, Lizzie Bourke and Aobha Harmon starting at half-back, midfield and corner-forward respectfully.

In total there are five Minor players involved, with Newtown’s Grace Murphy and Coolkenno’s Ruby Keogh on the bench.

There are debuts for goalkeeper Ellen Griffin and corner-back Sarah Evans, both from St Patrick’s, Tinahely’s Roisin Byrne, Shannon, Lizzie Bourke, Tinahely’s Eimear O’Sullivan and talented Harmon and seven more on the bench.

Continuing from last year will be team captain Sarah Jane Winders from Baltinglass, Lucy Dunne of St Patrick’s, Tinahely’s Aoife Gorman, Sarah Delahunt of St Patrick’s, Blessington’s Niamh Cullen, sharpshooter Marie Kealy from Baltinglass and Meadhbh Deeney from Thomas Davis.

On the panel and players returning after last year are Orla Minogue, Clodagh Fox, Helena Dowling, Siofra Adams and Amy Burke while making a welcome return to the team is Laurie Ahern.

Names missing from last year are Laura McGrath, Sarah Hogan, Jackie Kinch, Shannagh Goetelen and the McGettigan sisters.

Wicklow: Ellen Griffin (St Patrick’s); Sarah Evans (St Patrick’s), Sarah Jane Winders (Baltinglass, Capt.), Roisin Byrne (Tinahely); Aimee Maher (Tinahely), Lucy Dunne (St Patrick’s), Laci-Jane Shannon (Tinahely); Lizzie Bourke (AGB), Aoife Gorman (Tinahely); Sarah Delahunt (St Patrick’s), Niamh Cullen (Blessington), Eimear O’Sullivan (Tinahely); Marie Kealy (Baltinglass), Meadhbh Deeney (Thomas Davis), Aobha Harmon (Tinahely). Subs: Sophie Lacey (Newtown), Megan Healy (Éire Óg Greystones), Grace Murphy (Kilcoole), Grainne Flynn (AGB), Orla Minogue (Éire Óg Greystones), Clodagh Fox (St Patrick’s), Helena Dowling (Baltinglass), Laurie Ahern (Éire Óg Greystones), Eimear Murphy (Coolkenno), Erika Dagge (Coolkenno), Ruby Keogh (Coolkenno), Siofra Adams (Baltinglass), Amy Burke (Valleymount), Niamh Kenny (Tinahely).