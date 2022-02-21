Work to be done for talented Wicklow U20s but promising early signs after narrow defeat to Offaly

Offaly 1-11

Wicklow 1-10

“I told the lads we’d win or learn,” said Wicklow under-20 football manager Alan Costello after he watched his side slip to a narrow one-point defeat to the defending All-Ireland champions in a boggy Faithful Fields on a bitterly cold Friday night last.

In the end they mightn’t have got the win but they, and the small band of supporters who made the journey up, certainly learned plenty from what was a very impressive display given the conditions and the opposition.

There was a touch of class and sporting respect before the action got underway at the Offaly GAA development near Kilcormac when the Wicklow players formed a guard of honour and applauded the home team on to the field following their All-Ireland under-20 success last year.

Granted, this is a very different team in terms of personnel, with goalkeeper Sean O’Toole and half-back Fionn Dempsey the only surviving two who lined out against Roscommon in Croke Park on the starting 15 for this Liam Connor Cup clash but with Offaly GAA on the crest of a wave this was always going to be a good standard to test a team against.

It was clear from early on that Wicklow could match the home side in every aspect of the game. Alan Costello’s men were calm in possession, clinical with their passes for the most part, creative, supportive and well able for the physical side of things.

An early Eoin Murphy free for Offaly up and running but Wicklow were asking plenty of questions with Tom Moran really catching the eye with his surging runs from corner-back.

Wicklow’s movement as a unit in attack and then back to defence was noteworthy and showed organisation and intelligence. At no point did Offaly cut them apart at the back or saunter through the middle of the field because Wicklow’s structure was always, or almost always, in position and each player knew their role at any given time.

One of the things Alan Costello might have on his ‘Things to Improve on’ list will be the fact that they didn’t score for the opening 10 minutes, but when they did, they did so in style.

Another lung-bursting surge from Tom Moran after he won a searching Offaly ball saw him Exhange passes with Dan Cooney, Thade Shanahan and Cooney again before finding the excellent Conor Fee who palmed home to the back of Sean O’Toole’s net for a hugely uplifting score.

JP Nolan fisted over sweetly soon after and Mark Cullen profited from more superb work from Tom Moran to fire over and make it 1-2 to 0-2 after 13.

Cormac Delaney floated over an outrageous free from about 43 yards on a night when the only kicking you would want to be doing would be against the wall outside to get the dirt off your boots before you headed inside to sit at the blazing fire, and although Wicklow would enjoy plenty of potential in the next while, their long ball into the full-forward line invariably ended with an Offaly defender winning the 50-50.

Read More

The cost of that squandered possession was that Offaly grew in confidence and two points from Darragh Flynn and one from Keith O’Neill put the home side in front by 0-6 to 1-2 with 29 gone.

A long Bradley Hickey ball to Tommy Keogh saw the Baltinglass man fouled and he dispatched the free with some aplomb and when Liam O’Neill picked out Conor Fee with a tasty delivery, the An Tóchar man drifted over a dreamy score off his left to return the visitors to the front as a beautiful full moon crept up over the scoreboard.

Alan Costello sent in Arun Daly Danne and Cillian McDonald at the break and both would play fine games. Alas, due to obligations with the Wicklow Seniors in Belfast on Saturday, Tom Moran was withdrawn, and his loss was keenly felt.

The second half was nip and tuck with Alan Costello’s lads feeling aggrieved at some of the decisions by the man in the middle at various stages of the half.

A Tommy Keogh free and the score of the game from Conor Fee left the scoreboard reading 1-6 to 0-9 after Keith O’Neill and Eoin Murphy (2) had kept Offaly to the fore with fine efforts.

A class out-in-front collection from Keith O’Neill allowed the Offaly attacker turn and he fed Marcus Dalton who gave Brian Keogh no chance in the goal as he slotted home low and hard with 10 gone.

Many a Wicklow team would have faded from here, but not this one. Mark Cullen brushed the top of the crossbar after 16 following a scintillating Wicklow move up the field that started with the excellent Brian Keogh landing one of a number of impressively accurate kick-outs on the nipple of his target.

An absolute peach of a point from the industrious Cillian McDonald was followed by a classy Tommy Keogh free and the sides were level at 1-9 apiece with 10 to play.

Wicklow fired a wide and were then blown for overcarrying and Offaly grabbed the lead with 22 gone.

What impressed most about the last 10 minutes was the work ethic and drive shown by the Wicklow lads. They hunted relentlessly. At one stage, the work of JP Nolan, Tommy Keogh, Jack Kiran, Mark Cullen, Matt Nolan and Cathal Baker drove Offaly all the way back to their goalkeeper when they had been on the attack. Wicklow were quite simply unstoppable.

Conor Fee, probably the attacker who had the most impact on the game, bombed over a monster free after 28 but Offaly would hit back through Darragh Flynn despite the best efforts of Arun Daly Danne.

Wicklow attacked in earnest, but the last ball was speculative when patience might have been a better course of action and the chance was lost.

Loads of things for Alan Costello and his management team to work on in the coming weeks. They face Limerick in Annacurra this weekend in the second game of this development league and they would be well worth going to watch and support.

From Brian Keogh in goals, Jack Treacy, Thade Shanahan, Mark Cullen, Jack Kirwan, Cathal Baker and JP Nolan and all the other talented players on the field and in the wings, this team has serious potential. And consider this, Matthew Ging and Sean Coffey were among a number of very significant players who didn’t feature on Friday night.

They didn’t win, but hopefully they learned.

Wicklow: Brian Keogh (Donard-The Glen); Jordan Brady (An Tóchar), Jack Treacy (Bray Emmets), Tom Moran (Dunlavin); Liam O’Neill (Coolkenno), Thade Shanahan (Éire Óg Greystones), Bradley Hickey (Tinahely); Mark Cullen (0-2) (Bray Emmets), Jack Kirwan (Baltinglass); Matt Nolan (An Tóchar), Cathal Baker (Avondale), Dan Cooney (Blessington); Conor Fee (1-3, 1f) (An Tóchar), JP Nolan (0-1) (An Tóchar), Tommy Keogh (0-3, 3f) (Baltinglass). Subs: Arun Daly Danne for T Moran (H/T), Cillian McDonald (0-1) (Tinahely) for D Cooney (H/T), Adam Arslan (Avoca) for L O’Neill (53), Brian Nesbitt (Bray Emmets) for T Keogh (57).

Offaly: Sean O’Toole; Daire McDaid, Diarmuid Finneran, Dylan Kilmurray; James Nolan, Geordi O’Meara, Fionn Dempsey; Adam Strong, Harry Plunkett; Luke Bourke, Cathal Ryan, Marcus Dalton; Cormac Delaney (0-2, 1f), Eoin Murphy (0-4, 2f), Keith O’Neill (0-3). Subs:

Referee: James Foley