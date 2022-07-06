Wonderful Wicklow topple Westmeath to claim Leinster Minor ‘C’ football crown in style

The Wicklow Minor footballers celebrate after winning the Leinster LGFA Minor 'C' football championship final by beating Westmeath in Athy.

Leinster MFC ‘C' final

Wicklow 6-10

Westmeath 5-6

A performance of courage and class saw the Wicklow Minor footballers secure a precious Leinster ‘C’ title after a seriously impressive 6-10 to 5-6 victory over Westmeath in Athy on Wednesday evening.

Sadhbh Fisher’s 2-7 and player-of-the-match performance was complimented by a savage work rate all over the field, with Siofra Adams, Laci Jane Shannon, Lizzie Bourke, Eimear O’Sullivan, Ciara O’Brien, Aobha Harmon and Emily Rose O’Toole just some of the super soldiers who left everything on the hard turf of the Athy pitch.

That Wicklow had to recover from going 1-2 down against the wind in the opening four minutes to then holding Westmeath scoreless for the next 24 minutes while scoring 1-6 themselves shows the resolve and grit of this very useful young team, with many of the panel eligible for this age group next year as well.

They went in leading by three at the break but when Lizzie Bourke rampaged through the heart of the Westmeath defence directly from the throw-in after the restart to rattle the net the tone was set and despite a few hairy moments when Westmeath got in for goals, there was only ever going to be one winner given the attitude and composure of the Garden County girls.

Westmeath got off to the dream start with an early 1-1 from the useful looking Meadbh Monaghan at corner-forward and a point from Knockananna native Caoimhe Coogan who played football with Tinahely and camogie with Knockananna until she moved to Westmeath after primary school. Caoimhe is the daughter of former Knockananna footballer John Coogan, and she is a very talented player.

Wicklow got off the mark after 11 through Sadhbh Fisher. Wicklow’s dominance for more or less the remainder of the half came about from the manic pressure on the Westmeath kick-outs and possession with Eimear O’Sullivan and Siofra Adams particularly effective in this regard.

If Westmeath had not had Aoife O’Donnell in such fine form between the sticks this game could have been well and truly over at half-time given that the Garden County side left about five green flags behind them due to O’Donnell’s alertness.

Fisher added two more points, one free, before Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne proved poacher supreme when she pounced on an error from O’Donnell to fire home after 18.

Fisher, Cullen Dunne (fist) and Fisher again, this time off the left, made it 1-6 to 1-2 with 28 gone.

Westmeath rallied and charged up the field for a quick 1-1 but Wicklow had the last say of the half when Laci Jane Shannon rifled home to the back of the net after great work from Emily Rose O’Toole and Siofra Adams to leave it 2-6 to 2-3 at the break.

Bourke’s wicked goal immediately after the restart suggested Wicklow would run away with it now that they had the wind at their backs but quality work from Caoimhe Coogan ended with Westmeath’s Meadhbh Monaghan bagging their third goal.

The lead was cut to two when Ava Hallissy pointed and a fine save from Sophie Lacey kept Wicklow in front with five gone.

Westmeath were dealt a bad blow at this point when Jemma Seery was shown a yellow card. Wicklow would score 2-3 in her absence, the goals from Sadhbh Fisher and the classy Aobha Harmon making it 5-9 to 3-4 with 17 gone.

Dominic Leech had made two substitutions by this time, bringing in Holly Wright for Sophie Lacey in goals and Grace Flynn for Emer Cullen and although Wright was beaten by a deflection after 17, she pulled off two fine saves either side of that unlucky major.

The tie was decided when Sadhbh Fisher won and scored a penalty in the 22nd minute to make it 6-9 to 4-4 and although Westmeath would add a late 1-2, they were never coming back to win this game given the work rate and energy of the Wicklow players.

Sophie Lacey hit plenty of targets with her kick-outs and looked steady throughout until replaced by the very competent Wright. Zara Fennell, Orlaith Ní Ghallchobhair and Emer Cullen were capable and willing all evening. Alana Carroll, Emily Rose O’Toole and Ciara O’Brien were excellent with O’Toole playing a captain’s part superbly.

Lizzie Bourke and Eimear O’Sullivan worked like demons for the entire game while Aobha Harmon, Laci Jane Shannon and Siofra Adams were outstanding.

Molly Sweeney looked dangerous throughout, and Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne is a defender’s nightmare. She’ll win the dirty ball and she’ll punish any errors mercilessly.

And that leaves Sadhbh Fisher. Gifted off both feet, intelligent and honest, the Blessington player is a serious footballer who can wreak havoc in any defence.

The Garden County girls now go on to face Leitrim in the All-Ireland semi-final with a date and venue to be confirmed.

If they can reach these heights again, show the same class and composure and tighten up on the concession of majors, they’ll be a match for anyone.

Wicklow: Sophie Lacey (Newtown); Zara Fennell (AGB), Orlaith Ní Ghallchobhair (Blessington), Emer Cullen; Alana Carroll (Blessington), Emily Rose O’Toole (Blessington), Ciara O’Brien (Tinahely); Lizzie Bourke (1-0) (AGB), Eimear O’Sullivan (Tinahely); Aobha Harmon (1-1) (Tinahely), Laci Jane Shannon (1-1) (Tinahely), Siofra Adams (Baltinglass); Molly Sweeney (St Patrick’s), Sadhbh Fisher (2-7, 3f, 1-0p) (Blessington), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (1-1) (Valleymount). Subs: Grace Flynn (AGB) for E Cullen (42), Holly Wright for S Lacey (42), Charlotte Nagle (Kilcoole) for M Sweeney (51), Ava Rawson (St Patrick’s) for PR Cullen Dunne (59), Faye Stafford (AGB) for Aobha Harmon (60).

Westmeath: Aoife O’Donnell; Jill Ballesty, Amy Murphy, Joyce Conway; Ann Marie O’Reilly, Chloe Moran, Keelie Mulderry; Tegan Foley, Jemma Seery; Aine Dutullio, Ciara Molloy, Ava Hallissy (1-1); Meadbh Monaghan (3-3, 2f), Caoimhe Coogan (0-2), Leah Hallissy. Subs: Leigha Greer for C Molloy (50), Ellen Kilmurray for A Dutullio (60).

Referee: Gary Carthy (Dublin)