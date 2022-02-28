Wonderful scenes as Coláiste Bhríde crowned All-Ireland ‘B’ champions

There were wonderful scenes of celebration and delight at Stradbally GAA Club last Friday evening when Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew) defeated Coláiste Muire (Ennis) to claim the Tesco Schools Senior ‘B’ Camogie crown.

The Carnew students, drawn from five clubs, two in Wexford, three in Wicklow, came through a massive battle with the Clare side with manager Bob Fitzgerald crediting his side’s defence as the “unsung heroes” of the hour.

“After five minutes you could only be worried. They came out and they were throwing balls around and they were running lines – they were well-drilled, and they knew what each other was doing.

“Our scramble defence was the unsung hero today. I know our forwards were super and they took the chances when they came, but the amount of times there was a shot taken or a ball dropped short, and it was very shaky, and you were wondering... but nearly every time they (the Carnew defenders) came out. They got one goal, and that was from one of our mistakes,” he added.

Fitzgerald said that the team had faced a number of learning curves over the last few years, most notably the All-Ireland final defeat to Cashel CS in Heywood just before the pandemic hit.

“This was a close to a perfect performance as you’re going to get. I suppose there have been a lot of lessons learned. There were the two games against Cashel in recent years, the semi-final in Carnew and then the final in Heywood two years ago just before the pandemic, that was a big learning curve. And there have been plenty of learning curves throughout the year but they’re not afraid to learn, they’re willing to take things on board. As good and all as they are, they know that there is always room for improvement.

“I definitely learned an awful lot from that day against Cashel, the final. I learned a huge amount. The big thing was the build up to that game. Today, we treated it as another game. We didn’t build it up at all. They (Coláiste Bhríde) were fresh.

“Coláiste Muire came in today and they were all wearing new gear and they were like we were a few years ago. We had no mention of that this year. We just wanted to win our All-Ireland, and we did,” he added.

Leinster Camogie Chairperson Linda Kenny addressed the crowd after the game before she made the presentation to Coláiste Bhríde captain Emma Tomkins.

Kenny said that it was a great honour for her to attend the final and that it had been “one of the best camogie matches I have seen in a long, long time”.

“To both teams, Coláiste Bhríde and Coláiste Muire, congratulations on a fantastic match,” said the Carlow native. “I’m told here tonight that we have a first. This is the first All-Ireland Schools final played under lights and the first post primary school success for a Wicklow school.

“Congratulations to Carnew. It’s fantastic to see. Well done. And to your teachers and your school, well done. It’s fantastic to play together as friends in school, and I know that this will mean an awful lot to you all.

After calling up Sarah ‘Sal’ Doyle to collect her player of the match award, Linda Kenny than called on Emma Tomkins to come up and the Kilrush Camogie Club player received a rapturous round of applause as she made her way forward.

She began her speech by thanking all the family members and supporters for attending all the games during the year.

“Thank you for everything all through the year. I don’t know how you listened to us all year long, we’re some hardship to be fair. But thank you, we really appreciate all the supporters who come to all the games, and to all the people who can’t make the games but support from home, thank you all.

“I’d like to thank the officials and the pitch as well (Stradbally GAA Club), it was in good condition for this time of the year, and it was a very fair game.

“I’d like to thank our management, Mr Fitz (Bob Fitzgerald) and Miss Sinnott, for putting up with us. You’re an absolute credit to yourselves and thanks for not giving up on us.

“I’d like to thank Coláiste Muire for an absolutely amazing game. It was some match. You stuck with us right to the end and you never let us think that we had it won at any stage, so thank you very much.

“Finally, I’d like to thank all the girls here today. Thank you so much for making this year so enjoyable. It’s my final year and I’m absolutely delighted with myself, and with my sisters on the team, thank you for making it so enjoyable,” she added before being engulfed in a swarming mass of delirious Coláiste Bhríde players.