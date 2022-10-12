Wonderful results for Arklow rowers

Last week, four members of Arklow Rowing Club travelled to compete at the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Saundersfoot, Wales, with great support travelling with them to cheer them on over the weekend.

Overall, 54 Irish crews from 18 different clubs took part in the event, which saw athletes compete over a 4km course for the heats and ‘B’ finals, while the athletes had to endure a 6km course in the ‘A’ final.

All races started with beach starts, where athletes started outside of the boat, entering on the starting hooter. To add to the difficulty, the athletes faced varying weather conditions over the three-day event.

Overall, the Irish teams came home with four medals. Well done to all those crews.

Friday saw windy weather with rain reducing visibility at some stages of the day. Saturday was the best of the days where rowers were greeted with low winds and flat-water conditions. To progress into the ‘A’ finals, our athletes had to finish in the top nine of their heats.

The first day of heats saw the women’s singles in action. The first out of the starting block for Arklow Rowing Club was Síonna Healy, who bolted off the beach, crossing the finish line in fourth position, ahead of Irish Olympian Monika Dukarska. Xena Jordan was in the second women’s single heat, finishing in a strong sixth position. Both boats progressed into the ‘A’ final from their heats.

The second day of racing saw the women’s double and mixed double in action. Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent from the women’s double finished their heat in fifth place after a near miss at the start.

Xena Jordan rowed with Tom Stafford of Killurin Rowing Club in the mixed double. They finished their race in ninth place. Both boats progressed to the ‘A’ finals, making it a total of four Arklow boats progressing to the ‘A’ finals, all of which took place on Sunday.

Sunday brought challenging conditions which the Arklow crews were looking forward to sticking their teeth into. The ‘A’ final was reduced to a 4km course on the day due to the nature of the weather and water conditions.

The first race of the day for the club was the women’s singles, where the conditions were at their toughest. After a delay in the start, they finally got going.

The two Arklow crews battled their way through the 4km course, where Síonna Healy was just pipped at the line by two seconds to take fourth place. Xena wasn’t too far behind in fifth. What a result for the two crews!

The women’s double were next. After a challenging start, they made their way through the field to the first turn. Unfortunately, at the turn, a German boat collided with them, causing the crew to capsize. With a valiant effort, the crew managed to turn the boat and got back in but soon found themselves back in the water and were brought back to shore.

The last boat of the day for Arklow Rowing Club was the mixed double race where Xena Jordan rowed with Tom Stafford of Killurin Rowing Club.

They shot off the start line with a great start. With conditions still challenging, the crew finished in 14th place.

“The crews would like to give a big thank you to everyone who travelled over to help and support our crews over the weekend, especially Eamonn Kavanagh, Tilly Jordan, Cormac Kelly, Colin Kinsella, Adam Shanley and Gavin Walker,” said the club.

“Well done to all crews who travelled over and competed over the weekend.

“The crews aren’t finished yet with the European Rowing Coastal Championships in two weeks’ time in San Sebastian, Spain where they look forward to taking on their international counterparts once again.

“In the club events, Síonna Healy will be competing in the women’s single while Andrea Kinsella and Mary Ann Kent will be competing in the women’s double.

“In the national event, Xena Jordan and Tom Stafford will be competing as part of the Irish national team in the mixed double,” they added.