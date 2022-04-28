Wonderful occasion as Newcastle and Annacurra field first ever girls football teams

Wicklow women’s football entered into its latest, exciting chapter on Monday evening, when the Newcastle and Annacurra all-female under-12s went toe-to-toe for the very first time.

An enjoyable game of football complimented the carnival occasion itself. Gushing, proud parents of both sides watched on as two sets of young kids made history which, with a bit of luck, will only be the start of a brighter future ahead.

Over the coming years, it will be vital that as many of the players who played on Monday are retained into the older age groups, while these under-12s are followed by the next, and then the next, and then the next, and so on and so forth.

For now, however, it is a chance to celebrate what could be a very promising future ahead for both clubs, as well as women’s football across the county.

The game itself was well won by Annacurra. Despite it being the club’s first female juvenile team, they played with admirable skill and panache. Georgia Horan was an ever-present on the park and covered every blade of grass as if counting each blade with every step.

Meanwhile, Sara Vieira played with an energy, effervescence, and distinctive ponytail akin to All-Ireland Meath star and Leinster club Dunboyne ace Emma Duggan.

Those two were far from the only standouts of a talented Annacurra team, as several prospects drew the eye on the evening. If this is the first-ever juvenile team to come from Annacurra, it is a very good start.

That is not to discredit the performances of Newcastle, who were dogged, brave, and determined right to the very end, in spite of the scoring differential.

Katie Dunne and Kavanagh were superb all game, as were Summer Martin and a host of others on the day.

Onwards and upwards!

Annacurra: Jenna Wolohan, Doireann Byrne, Isobel Penston, Blaithin Tyrrell, Kate Healy, Emily Rose Nolan, Lucy Weld, Georgia Horan, Layla Bolster, Sara Vieira, Laci Graham, Amelia Doyle, Aoibhinn Ní Hegarty, Fia Morris, Aoibhinn Ní Hegarty, Kitty Sheehan, Edith Horan Flynn, Siofra Sinnott Dalton.

Newcastle: Emmie O’Gara, Siofra Kelegher, Kate Kavanagh, Kate Dunne, Elsa Duffy, Joni Long, Abbie Fitzgerald Lucey, Liaden Roughan, Summer Martin, Zara Gorman, Beth Liddle, Emily Burchill, Fia Sheenan, Torrie Delany.