Wonderful Féile na nGael adventure lies ahead for awesome Annacurra squad!

The local area around Annacurra has been decorated with the club colours ahead of the team's departure.

The Annacurra under-15 camogie team who will represent the county at the Féile na nGael in Dublin this weekend.

Annacurra’s under-15 camogie team are about to embark on what will hopefully be a magical adventure when they head for Dublin on Saturday to represent Wicklow in the Féile na nGael 2022.

The Wicklow Division 1 champions will compete in Division 5 which is made up of Omagh St Enda’s, Westport and Bailieboro and they get their campaign underway at 11am when they take on the Tyrone side at Garda Westmanstown Gaels GAA Club.

They then move on to face Westport in their second game at 12.20pm before finishing off their group stage by meeting Bailieboro at 1.40pm.

Depending on results, semi-finals will get underway at either 3.15pm or 3.45pm.

The local area around Annacurra has been decorated in the club colours and all in Wicklow camogie are wishing them the very best for the event.

Annacurra came through the Division 1 Féile qualifier in Wicklow to reach the national competition, a group that included Knockananna, Carnew Emmets, Bray Emmets and Éire Óg Greystones.

“Annacurra Camogie Club are very proud of these young girls, they have put their club on the map with what's ahead of them on Saturday. Enjoy every second of this experience and be proud of your achievement,” said Annacurra Camogie Club ahead of the team’s departure on Saturday.