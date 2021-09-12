Winning the three-in-a-row is ‘massive’ says Paul Carley

Bray Emmets 1-16

Glenealy 1-11

Bray Emmets boss Paul Carley described the last five weeks following the loss of his father while preparing for and competing in the Wicklow Senior hurling championship as ‘tough’, but he praised his entire panel for achieving the three-in-a-row for the second time in eight years by defeating Glenealy by 1-16 to 1-11 in the final at the County Grounds in Aughrim.

“It’s been a tough five weeks. I lost my father five weeks ago and you’re trying to keep every bit of emotion in to be able to train the lads and where the focus is on them,” said Paul after the victory over Glenealy in the County Grounds in Aughrim.

“It’s a massive relief. It’s just a massive relief. To win three in four years while being here is great. I’m not going to say it’s not about three in a row. It’s massive. You’re trying to keep the focus off it, but it creeps in. You’ll probably sit down tomorrow and think about it and it’s a great achievement by that bunch of lads, and to have five different lads on last year and five different lads on this year, that just shows the strength of our panel. Everybody played a part. Liam Benville played a great game against Avondale, James Anders played two great games in the last two games. There are so many lads who played a part in this. Everybody played their part in this,” he added.

Bray Emmets burst out of the blocks in this game and wrenched open a 1-11 to 0-5 gulf at half-time with the outstanding Christy Moorehouse grabbing 1-3 of that, the goal and one of his points works of pure magic.

Paul Carley said that the ‘long delay’ at half-time when two presentations were held (to the 1971 All-Ireland winning team and the Glenealy jubilee team) seemed to knock his charges out of their stride.

“We got off to a brilliant start. We focused all week on being a lot more clinical than we were against Kiltegan. We had 14 or 15 wides and that cost us, we should have been further ahead. We just focused on that all week and in the first half everything went for us.

“I think the long delay at half-time, I don’t know whether we got complacent, or they got a chance to regroup. It was very long. But look, Wicklow (GAA) have to do what they have to do as well, they’ve to try keep everybody happy. We just found it very hard to deal with and they seemed to regroup and come at us, and we always knew they were going to come at us, but we shouldn’t have allowed such a purple patch. Look, the lads got stuck in when Eoin (McCormack) got sent off. We just dug in and got there,” he said.

Where did the Wexford native believe the game was won and lost in that second half?

“We focused massively on breaking ball, and we won a lot of good breaks in the backs when we were under pressure. But when they got three we always got one which kept us at a distance which was a good thing. The likes of Mikey (Lee) and Jackie (Christy Moorehouse), they’re great target men, Mikey Boland, Ronan McMahon came on and worked really hard, Eoin McCormack got vital points,” he said.

Glenealy brought real fire to the second half where a beautiful Gavin Weir goal and a flurry of points closed the gap to three at one stage. Carley said that they expected that storm, having already encountered it in the league.

“The biggest wakeup call for us was when we played them (Glenealy) in the league. They just came with a savage intensity, and it was for 60 minutes, it wasn’t for 10 or 20 and we just knew that they had got better since then and we didn’t know what our form was. I think a lot of people underestimated Kiltegan. I just thought Kiltegan were excellent, from where they were last year to where they are this year. It was a huge test for us,’ he said.

Bray made numerous switches from the start of the game in terms of positions and Paul Carley said they knew Glenealy would be expecting certain men in the full-forward line, so they switched things and up and put the ball back in the Reds’ court.

“We came into the game, and we knew they’d be expecting Mikey Boland and ‘Jackie’ inside, so we said we’d change it up, bring them all out to the half-forward line, put two different lads inside and let them answer questions in the first five minutes.

“And what do you do? You’ve six forwards who can score, two midfielders who can score, not many teams have six backs that are going to be able to mark six forwards. You’re putting out one fire and there’s another breaking out somewhere else.

“You have to try and look at where you think they’re weak and put your strong players there and go at them. We tried to keep the ball away from Danny (Staunton) and I think we did that well in the first half. You’re never going to keep Danny out of the game for 60 minutes. He had a much bigger influence in the second half and that brought them back into it,” he added.

Bray Emmets: Conor McNally; Peter Kiely, Karl Lacey, Seanie Maloney; Daire Henderson, John Henderson, Cian Lohan (0-1); Luke Maloney, Diarmuid Masterson; Mikey Lee (0-2), Marc Lennon, Eoin McCormack (0-1); Davy Maloney, Mikey Boland (0-2), Christy Moorehouse (1-10, 6f). Subs: Ben McCormack for L Maloney (8, blood, reversed after 11), Shane Lohan for C Lohan (26), Arran Murphy for D Masterson (36, inj), Daire Lohan for D Henderson (36), Ronan McMahon for A Murphy (48), Ben McCormack for D Maloney (59).

Glenealy: Cian Staunton’ Declan Conyard, Joey Driver, Ronan Manley; Warren Kavanagh, Danny Staunton (0-2, 1f, 1 65), Matthew Traynor; Paul O’Brien, Sam O’Dowd (0-1); Jamie Byrne, Gavin Weir (1-5, 5f), Tommy Doyle; Gary Hughes (0-1), Alan Driver (0-1), Gary Byrne. Subs: Wayne O’Gorman for R Manley (H/T), Jonathan O’Neill Jnr for G Hughes (H/T), Jack Kavanagh (0-1) for W O’Gorman (34, inj), Robert Byrne for D Conyard (41), Gary Hughes for J Byrne (48).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)