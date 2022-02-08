Winders to lead Glynn’s Garden County footballers for 2022 season

Sarah Jane Winders will captain the Wicklow Senior ladies football team for 2022. Here she is pictured lifting the West County Hotel Cup in Croke Park last season after victory over Antrim.

LEIGHTON GLYNN Has welcomed the additions of Blessington pair Anna Vas and Niamh Cullen into his Wicklow panel for the 2022 season.

After two years away, Blessington will be represented in the Wicklow colours once again in the form of Vas and Cullen, as the squad, as a whole, continues to build in depth and quality.

Ahead of their Division 3 opener against Longford this weekend, manager Glynn said that having the girls back in is fitting for a team that should be boasting the best players in the county.

He also credited Angie McNally, the new Blessington manager, as possibly aiding in reintegrating the club into the inter-county set-up.

“You want the best girls out there playing for the county and Niamh and Anna are certainly good enough,” he said. “It is a bonus to have them in because they haven’t been in the past couple of years.

“The girls felt like they wanted to give it a go and, like I said, the door was going to be open, so they were two girls we had identified to come in and I think with Angie McNally taking over Blessington, maybe that has helped on that end and maybe the girls felt like it was time, and that they were good enough, to come into a good environment and an environment where they can improve and flourish.

“If the county wants to be successful, wants to play at a high level, the best players have to come forward from the clubs and look we are just about there. We are about 99.9 per cent that is what we have and that makes our job, I wouldn’t say easier, but exciting that we know we are working with the best we have in the county.”

Leighton Glynn will be keeping an eye on a number of injuries in the days leading up to Sunday’s game.

Clodagh Fox is back in training, as is Marie Kealy, with both to be evaluated later in the week, but Glynn is cautiously optimistic that both could be involved against Longford.

However, the game may come too soon for Sarah Delahunt, who is yet to return to full training but who could be back in the next two or three weeks. Helena Dowling is also unavailable due to a hand injury, while Evelyn Deans and Chloe Dwyer are both likely to miss the league as they recover from long-term, cruciate injuries.

As far as objectively positive team news, Glynn has named Sarah Jane Winders, who skippered Wicklow to an All-Ireland Junior title in 2021, as the returning captain for 2022.

Laura Hogan, back in the squad alongside a number of her Tinahely teammates, is one of two vice-captains, with the other being Lorna Fusciardi, who looked all set to retire a few months ago.

Sunday will be a momentous occasion, with Glynn’s team taking on Longford in the Aughrim county grounds at 3pm. That match will be part of a double-header, alongside Eamonn Scallan’s hurlers, who face old rivals Derry at 1pm.

Glynn welcomed Wicklow’s game being in Aughrim, before playing down its significance.

“It’s something that you are probably going to see more of around the country and the girls are delighted to get a run out in Aughrim.

“At the end of the day, it is still just a pitch, and you still have to go out and perform and play to your ability. It is nice and I know the girls haven’t got too many runs out in Aughrim, so it is nice to be able to get that for them”.