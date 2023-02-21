Willie Quaile brings home Leinster Junior C handball title to Coolboy

It was a busy weekend for Coolboy Handball Club members.

Willie Quaile brought home a Leinster handball title last weekend when he came out on top of Wexford’s Liam Murphy in the Junior ‘C’ singles final in Garryhill on Saturday.

Quaile took the first game convincingly by 21-4 and sealed the win in the second by 21-10.

A semi-final victory over Westmeath’s David Nolan (21-6, 21-11) sent the Tinahely native through to the decider.

The Coolboy Handball Club were verry well represented in the Leinster finals last weekend. Johnny Willoughby lost out to Gavin Buggy from Wexford in the O35A singles final by 21-13, 21-4 with the Model County man proving too strong in Garryhill.

Willoughby had defeated Kilkenny’s Brian Mahon in the last four by 21-11 to 21-14.

In the Intermediate singles final, Jerome Willoughby had to give way to Kildare’s Kevin Diggins by 21-9, 21-10.

Evergreen Richard Willoughby came up against a strong Eugene Kennedy from Dublin in the O70 A decider, falling to his opponent by 21-4, 21-3.

James Gregan also came out on the wrong side of his final, the Masters A, with Offaly’s David Hope beating the Wicklow man by 21-7, 21-4.