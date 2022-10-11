Willie Cash proves vital as ARP/Kilcoole beat Bray

The ARP/Kilcoole team who defeated Bray Emmets to claim the Minor 'C' hurling title in Newcastle.

ARP/Kilcoole 4-13

Bray Emmets 0-14

A scintillating first-half display from Arklow Rocks/Kilcoole led by corner-forward Willie Cash laid the foundation for a thoroughly deserved victory in the Minor ‘C’ hurling championship final played in Newcastle last Saturday afternoon.

ARP/Kilcoole flew out of the traps in the opening stages. After 50 seconds Cash opened the scoring with a free and it was followed 30 seconds later with a superb goal from midfielder Sean Byrne after he rampaged through the Bray rearguard.

Adam O’Leary pointed a superb score from distance to extend the ARP/Kilcoole lead before Cash pounced on a breaking ball and, with defenders dragging out of him, he showed the stick work he is renowned for with a one-handed flick to the Bray net.

Further ARP/Kilcoole points from Liam Murphy, Darragh Shannon and Jack O’Reilly left the score 2-5 to 0-0 after 15 minutes.

In defence, Arklow/Kilcoole were magnificent with Liam Murphy and Dale van Dalen to the fore.

Bray settled more into the match in the second quarter and shared the next 10 points with the victors to leave it 2-10 to 0-5 leading into half-time.

However, it was at this juncture that ARP/Kilcoole went for the jugular. A breaking ball was gathered by Cash about 25 yards out. However, instead of taking a simple point he unleashed a rocket of a shot that Bray keeper Adam Windsor was unfortunate to deflect into the netting after making a great attempt at the save.

The next attack left the game all but over as a contest. Ben Campbell played a delightful ball inside to Conor O’Mahony and the big full-forward thundered another goal past Windsor.

Bray battled on valiantly and points by Ryan Harrison and Liam Egan left the score at 4-10 to 0-7 at the break.

ARP/Kilcoole probably realised the hard work was done and through easing off or Bray upping their game they never caught fire like they did in the first half.

Bray battled gamely and with Conor Broderick near flawless from frees and they won the second half seven points to three. However, anytime they threatened an unlikely comeback Willie Cash would point just to quell the uprising.

A decent game of hurling with the score taking from both sides exceptional. Out of the combined tally of 4-17 in the first half, 4-13 was from play.

The grounds in Newcastle were in magnificent shape and it’s a shame more high-class hurling is not played in their picturesque surroundings.

Bray never let the heads drop and had decent performers in Broderick, full-forward Cillian Ryder and centre-forward Ciaran Kelly.

ARP/Kilcoole were magnificent throughout with Dale van Dalen and Liam Murphy inspirational in the half-back line, Tiernan Gahan a fantastic link man at centre-forward and Conor O’Mahony a handful at full-forward. However, star of the show was Willie Cash who scored 2-7 and assisted many more. Definitely a player to watch out for in the future.

ARP/Kilcoole: Cian Redmond; Padraig Kelly, Chris Horan, Donnacha Murphy; Dale van Dalen, Liam Murphy (0-1), Darragh Shannon (0-1); Adam O’Leary (0-2), Sean Byrne (1-0); Ben Campbell, Tiernan Gahan (0-1), Bartley Crummy; Jack O’Reilly (0-1), Conor O’Mahony (1-0), Willie Cash (2-7). Subs: Niall O’Donovan, Michael Moorehouse, Adam O’Farrell.

Bray Emmets: Adam Windsor; Josh Mahon, Finn Redmond, Senan Croke; Eanna Hayes, James Healy, Tristan Doherty; Sean Kenny (0-1), Liam Egan (0-1); Ryan Harrison (0-1), Ciaran Kelly (0-1), Ronan Hogan; Conor Broderick (0-6), Cillian Ryder (0-2), Willie Cash (0-2). Subs: Adam Prunty, Donncha MacMaolain, Darragh Ward.

Referee: James Phelan (St. Patricks)